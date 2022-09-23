Video: Friday Fails #240

Sep 23, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Get ready for the best (worst?) fails of the week!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 First to point out the fail
  • 3 0
 the posting seems to be the fail this week
  • 2 0
 Submit your fails? PB says: Hold my beer!
  • 3 0
 God damn it.
  • 2 0
 The irony !!!
  • 1 0
 I must learn how to crash in style
  • 1 0
 Another first this week: a bike riding a human down a rock face.
  • 1 0
 You hoo. fails are fun.
  • 1 0
 Friday just failed





