Video: Friday Fails #240
Sep 23, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
11 Comments
Get ready for the best (worst?) fails of the week!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
WTF-IDK
(12 mins ago)
First to point out the fail
[Reply]
3
0
peugeot
(11 mins ago)
the posting seems to be the fail this week
[Reply]
2
0
Not-sending-it
(10 mins ago)
Submit your fails? PB says: Hold my beer!
[Reply]
3
0
brianpark
Mod
(2 mins ago)
God damn it.
[Reply]
2
0
Dbonevelle
(11 mins ago)
The irony !!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ocfug
(4 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXHjJHrkCPg
[Reply]
1
0
downhilljohn
(3 mins ago)
I must learn how to crash in style
[Reply]
1
0
Arev
(3 mins ago)
youtu.be/gXHjJHrkCPg
[Reply]
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(0 mins ago)
Another first this week: a bike riding a human down a rock face.
[Reply]
1
0
kinbike
(7 mins ago)
You hoo. fails are fun.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbwillems
(4 mins ago)
Friday just failed
[Reply]
