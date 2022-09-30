Watch
Video: Friday Fails #241
Sep 30, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
23 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
23 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
Arepiscopo
(39 mins ago)
There were some Giant™ crashes this week!
[Reply]
3
0
tkrug
(37 mins ago)
launch to sharp right hander into wallride looks like things could have ended much much worse
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(21 mins ago)
or much better....he could have just rolled into it and launched it with the biggest turn down whip you've ever seen.....nevermind, you are right
[Reply]
1
0
frorider2
(12 mins ago)
Danny Macaskill entered the chat at 2:45.
Also enjoyed the segment that just showed a static shot of the trail, with tree crashing sounds in the background. Very atmospheric.
[Reply]
3
0
RadBartTaylor
(44 mins ago)
No hander, front tuck, to ball smack - lets see Brandon Semenuk do that!
[Reply]
2
0
dirtmcleod
(37 mins ago)
Bu' 'e almost gah 't!
[Reply]
2
0
dirtmcleod
(36 mins ago)
Thought dude was about to launch into orbit off the back of that wood berm, Jesus that would've been major.
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(29 mins ago)
Never fun to think you're gonna watch a guy die.
[Reply]
3
0
greasyhands
(23 mins ago)
Some says he is still nose manualling @3:28
[Reply]
2
0
mackenru
(9 mins ago)
The tree stumps one filled me with horror, that could have been so much worse!!!
[Reply]
2
0
turbo8
(41 mins ago)
Was the big boy trying to do a back flip on that jump @1:37? Good for him.
[Reply]
2
0
blowmyfuse
(28 mins ago)
That flip has been in Friday Fails before. One other clip in there has been too.
[Reply]
2
0
patcox
(39 mins ago)
3:26, Legend has it, he's still going!
[Reply]
2
0
cbcbike
(37 mins ago)
The trees & stumps are out for blood!
[Reply]
2
0
overconfident
(37 mins ago)
Don't buy used bike parts or kidneys off that first guy
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(27 mins ago)
#riddenonce
#goingbacktobmx
[Reply]
1
0
juicebanger
(16 mins ago)
It doesn't count as going green if the only thing you recycle is content...
[Reply]
1
0
BornOnTwo
(41 mins ago)
"yeeew! yaaaa! oh...ahhh, you ok" - sounds of the Friday fails
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(35 mins ago)
That sound at 3:10 reminds me of something I don't want to admit
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(3 mins ago)
Is that Minnaar filming at ~0:53?
[Reply]
1
0
jacob2370
(47 mins ago)
Lol
[Reply]
1
0
greenpistol
(45 mins ago)
Trees!
[Reply]
1
0
GBoyd
(21 mins ago)
Savage opener this week!
[Reply]
Also enjoyed the segment that just showed a static shot of the trail, with tree crashing sounds in the background. Very atmospheric.