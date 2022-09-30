Video: Friday Fails #241

Sep 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!





23 Comments

  • 8 0
 There were some Giant™ crashes this week!
  • 3 0
 launch to sharp right hander into wallride looks like things could have ended much much worse
  • 2 0
 or much better....he could have just rolled into it and launched it with the biggest turn down whip you've ever seen.....nevermind, you are right
  • 1 0
 Danny Macaskill entered the chat at 2:45.

Also enjoyed the segment that just showed a static shot of the trail, with tree crashing sounds in the background. Very atmospheric.
  • 3 0
 No hander, front tuck, to ball smack - lets see Brandon Semenuk do that!
  • 2 0
 Bu' 'e almost gah 't!
  • 2 0
 Thought dude was about to launch into orbit off the back of that wood berm, Jesus that would've been major.
  • 1 0
 Never fun to think you're gonna watch a guy die.
  • 3 0
 Some says he is still nose manualling @3:28
  • 2 0
 The tree stumps one filled me with horror, that could have been so much worse!!!
  • 2 0
 Was the big boy trying to do a back flip on that jump @1:37? Good for him.
  • 2 0
 That flip has been in Friday Fails before. One other clip in there has been too.
  • 2 0
 3:26, Legend has it, he's still going!
  • 2 0
 The trees & stumps are out for blood!
  • 2 0
 Don't buy used bike parts or kidneys off that first guy
  • 1 0
 #riddenonce #goingbacktobmx
  • 1 0
 It doesn't count as going green if the only thing you recycle is content...
  • 1 0
 "yeeew! yaaaa! oh...ahhh, you ok" - sounds of the Friday fails
  • 1 0
 That sound at 3:10 reminds me of something I don't want to admit
  • 1 0
 Is that Minnaar filming at ~0:53?
  • 1 0
 Lol
  • 1 0
 Trees!
  • 1 0
 Savage opener this week!





