Video: Friday Fails #242

Oct 7, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


10 Comments

  • 2 0
 Friday Fails: No Upper Body Strength Edition.

Soo many people collapsing into their handlebars today!
  • 2 0
 Welcome to modern mountain biking
  • 2 0
 On looker at 1:15: "You good?"
Ron Howard: "He was not good."
  • 1 0
 That poor bastard at 1:09--1:14, wholy crap he got RAG DOLLED! WHAP Face plant body slam! BEAUTIE EH!!!
  • 1 0
 Some good ones this week, definitely worth the wait, been checking all day.
  • 1 0
 My reaction to these is always the same:

AHH KOORVO!

New favourite saying.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me, or did someone forget to upload the video?
  • 1 0
 I think it´s a little bit early. The video normally drops around 16:00-17:00 in Germany
  • 1 0
 @proneman: they don’t usually post without the video (it’s usually last week’s video!)
  • 1 1
 Let the future sleep for now, as it deserves. If you wake it too early, you get a groggy present. (Franz Kafka)





