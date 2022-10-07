Watch
Video: Friday Fails #242
Oct 7, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
10 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
10 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
srjacobs
(5 hours ago)
Friday Fails: No Upper Body Strength Edition.
Soo many people collapsing into their handlebars today!
[Reply]
2
0
Mntneer
(17 mins ago)
Welcome to modern mountain biking
[Reply]
2
0
pdxal
(4 hours ago)
On looker at 1:15: "You good?"
Ron Howard: "He was not good."
[Reply]
1
0
KevinH69
(2 hours ago)
That poor bastard at 1:09--1:14, wholy crap he got RAG DOLLED! WHAP Face plant body slam! BEAUTIE EH!!!
[Reply]
1
0
SCCC120
(10 mins ago)
Some good ones this week, definitely worth the wait, been checking all day.
[Reply]
1
0
canuck7870
(8 mins ago)
My reaction to these is always the same:
AHH KOORVO!
New favourite saying.
[Reply]
1
0
Morrrice
(15 hours ago)
Is it just me, or did someone forget to upload the video?
[Reply]
1
0
proneman
(15 hours ago)
I think it´s a little bit early. The video normally drops around 16:00-17:00 in Germany
[Reply]
1
0
Eland
(15 hours ago)
@proneman
: they don’t usually post without the video (it’s usually last week’s video!)
[Reply]
1
1
2tall2old
(15 hours ago)
Let the future sleep for now, as it deserves. If you wake it too early, you get a groggy present. (Franz Kafka)
[Reply]
