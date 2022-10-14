Video: Friday Fails #243

Oct 14, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!


Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.






8 Comments

  • 1 0
 I just can't every week. It hurts me to much. Having said that that the pile up at 0:54 is pretty funny. And 1:34 deserves a save award for not dying.

Friday fails is like that those last 3 beers at the end of the night. I probably shouldn't but I can't help myself.
  • 1 0
 The descending technique at 2:21 was a fail in itself. The rest of the clip is redundant.
  • 1 0
 @LucaP: I think the bike got pissed off and finally struck back. Win!
  • 2 0
 The guy at 3:27... every guys biggest fear.
  • 1 0
 Great job catching that frame snap on camera. Ouch!
  • 1 0
 the final crash on a green trail was great.
  • 1 0
 Oh, the brutality!
  • 1 2
 PB staff, you guys keep missing a classic with slow mo I posted a while back.
www.pinkbike.com/video/547712





