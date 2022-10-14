Watch
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #243
Oct 14, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
8 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Friday Fails is presented by
Leatt
.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Score
Time
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(14 mins ago)
I just can't every week. It hurts me to much. Having said that that the pile up at 0:54 is pretty funny. And 1:34 deserves a save award for not dying.
Friday fails is like that those last 3 beers at the end of the night. I probably shouldn't but I can't help myself.
[Reply]
1
0
LucaP
(12 mins ago)
The descending technique at 2:21 was a fail in itself. The rest of the clip is redundant.
[Reply]
1
0
ismellfish
(5 mins ago)
@LucaP
: I think the bike got pissed off and finally struck back. Win!
[Reply]
2
0
willems
(11 mins ago)
The guy at 3:27... every guys biggest fear.
[Reply]
1
0
TheEradicator
(14 mins ago)
Great job catching that frame snap on camera. Ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(6 mins ago)
the final crash on a green trail was great.
[Reply]
1
0
DBRG
(14 mins ago)
Oh, the brutality!
[Reply]
1
2
mscofield4
(13 mins ago)
PB staff, you guys keep missing a classic with slow mo I posted a while back.
www.pinkbike.com/video/547712
[Reply]
www.pinkbike.com/video/547712