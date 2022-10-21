Video: Friday Fails #244

Oct 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!

Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.






Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 The front brake, is not your friend!!
  • 1 0
 That last bloke i'd credit with a save. His front tire pushed out on the wood deck so he tucked, rolled, and ran out of the crash on his own two feet!
  • 2 0
 Suicide no hander for real @ 330!
  • 1 0
 Rear wheel still on the jump when he let's go...
  • 1 0
 Geez, the clip after the intro was brutal. Looked like a real time slo-mo in the air.
  • 1 0
 I just come here to hear eastern Europeans swear..
  • 1 0
 Love the run out ending!





