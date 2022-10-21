Watch
Video: Friday Fails #244
Oct 21, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
terb4044
(28 mins ago)
The front brake, is not your friend!!
[Reply]
1
0
dfiler
(4 mins ago)
That last bloke i'd credit with a save. His front tire pushed out on the wood deck so he tucked, rolled, and ran out of the crash on his own two feet!
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(19 mins ago)
Suicide no hander for real @ 330!
[Reply]
1
0
Snowytrail
(6 mins ago)
Rear wheel still on the jump when he let's go...
[Reply]
1
0
wallyza
(8 mins ago)
Geez, the clip after the intro was brutal. Looked like a real time slo-mo in the air.
[Reply]
1
0
OGC
(9 mins ago)
I just come here to hear eastern Europeans swear..
[Reply]
1
0
eswebster
(3 mins ago)
Love the run out ending!
[Reply]
