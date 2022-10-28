Watch
Video: Friday Fails #245
Oct 28, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Friday Fails is presented by Leatt
Leatt
.
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
SATN-XC
(38 mins ago)
no no no...that's a SAVE @ 2:06 ...and what a save!
[Reply]
5
0
LucaP
(26 mins ago)
@3:25 ... Wow. This guy's MTB gear is engineered like an F1 car, where every piece that breaks off takes some of the crash energy with it.
[Reply]
3
0
jeffrocx
(37 mins ago)
That dude who faceplanted off the porch is going to be spitting out grass for a week. His sisters nailed the same drop on last week's Saturday Sends, this must be humbling for him.
[Reply]
4
0
phil-e-b
(27 mins ago)
brutal this week! damn ...
[Reply]
1
0
sorrymissjackson
(16 mins ago)
Boy, everything between "haha, that was cute" and "omg, did he survive this?!". I hate to see these brutal crashes.
And somehow, people who have no idea of jumping don't hesitate to do relatively big but poorly built jumps.
[Reply]
1
0
acrowe
(1 mins ago)
I liked how many did not involve jumps this week. Hitting big jumps of course you are going to fail brutal like Obituary some of the time, but body and bike destroying fails just riding down the trail, that is creative.
[Reply]
1
0
IsaacO
(27 mins ago)
Lots of good examples of how its actually safer to hit the feature than to bail
[Reply]
2
0
jackalope
(24 mins ago)
In this episode - why you should wear a full face helmet
[Reply]
1
0
DonEnrique
(2 mins ago)
My thought exactly. A lot of riders saved by good helmets.
[Reply]
1
0
sunday06
(50 mins ago)
why did he let go at 2:20?
[Reply]
3
2
brapaholics
(45 mins ago)
pinkbike academy is looking promising this round!
[Reply]
1
0
icanreachit
(28 mins ago)
0:52 - Best attitude ever.
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(27 mins ago)
Guy at 1:20 got taco'd the hard way.
[Reply]
2
0
disruptiveone
(26 mins ago)
He's lucky he's not in a wheelchair
[Reply]
1
0
DarkDiggler
(23 mins ago)
Sounds like Mr Bean after the pile up on the 1st clip
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(16 mins ago)
Dude at 1:45 might want to tighten his stem up a bit.
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(4 mins ago)
Some brutal ones this week. Is the person at 3:17 still alive?
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(2 mins ago)
A couple of these folks have left the sport for good. Gnarly.
[Reply]
1
1
flipoffthemonkeys
(47 mins ago)
1st to comment but nothing to say. some of those look like they hurt?
[Reply]
1
3
Pinemtn
(42 mins ago)
Say what you want but I like auto play
[Reply]
And somehow, people who have no idea of jumping don't hesitate to do relatively big but poorly built jumps.