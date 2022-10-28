Video: Friday Fails #245

Oct 28, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!

Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.






Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
60825 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
56583 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
43971 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
42133 views
Video: Leading up to Kyle Strait's Crash - Red Bull Rampage 2022
39010 views
[Updated] Video Round Up: Builds, POVs, & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022
35384 views
Tech Week 2023: Clever Cockpits - An Adjustable-Width Bar & Dual-Diameter Stem
33761 views
Video: Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Rampage 2022
31381 views

20 Comments

  • 8 0
 no no no...that's a SAVE @ 2:06 ...and what a save!
  • 5 0
 @3:25 ... Wow. This guy's MTB gear is engineered like an F1 car, where every piece that breaks off takes some of the crash energy with it.
  • 3 0
 That dude who faceplanted off the porch is going to be spitting out grass for a week. His sisters nailed the same drop on last week's Saturday Sends, this must be humbling for him.
  • 4 0
 brutal this week! damn ...
  • 1 0
 Boy, everything between "haha, that was cute" and "omg, did he survive this?!". I hate to see these brutal crashes.
And somehow, people who have no idea of jumping don't hesitate to do relatively big but poorly built jumps.
  • 1 0
 I liked how many did not involve jumps this week. Hitting big jumps of course you are going to fail brutal like Obituary some of the time, but body and bike destroying fails just riding down the trail, that is creative.
  • 1 0
 Lots of good examples of how its actually safer to hit the feature than to bail
  • 2 0
 In this episode - why you should wear a full face helmet
  • 1 0
 My thought exactly. A lot of riders saved by good helmets.
  • 1 0
 why did he let go at 2:20?
  • 3 2
 pinkbike academy is looking promising this round!
  • 1 0
 0:52 - Best attitude ever.
  • 1 0
 Guy at 1:20 got taco'd the hard way.
  • 2 0
 He's lucky he's not in a wheelchair
  • 1 0
 Sounds like Mr Bean after the pile up on the 1st clip
  • 1 0
 Dude at 1:45 might want to tighten his stem up a bit.
  • 1 0
 Some brutal ones this week. Is the person at 3:17 still alive?
  • 1 0
 A couple of these folks have left the sport for good. Gnarly.
  • 1 1
 1st to comment but nothing to say. some of those look like they hurt?
  • 1 3
 Say what you want but I like auto play





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010154
Mobile Version of Website