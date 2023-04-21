Video: Friday Fails #245

Apr 21, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


19 Comments

  • 12 0
 The Spanish train pile up fiasco was my favourite this week. We really should be able to vote on these!
  • 4 0
 I like the idea, top 3 weekly winners move on to the top 12 for monthly vote. Top one per month moves on to end of year rollup of top 12. Have somebody narrate the top 12 of the year in a long format rollup and allow people to vote.

In the fails you could easily just put a # next to each one in the vid and use a numbered poll.
  • 1 0
 @RadBartTaylor: yes please
  • 3 0
 I've said it before, and I'll say it again - if you have the guts and the talent to even attempt a superman or backflip or a 10ft+ drop and you don't make it, that's not a fail in my book. That's just practice. Kudo's to them for even trying.
Also, I don't get the party train thing. Seems like you're just asking to get run over if you don't make it. I hate riding with someone behind me for that reason.
  • 3 0
 Is that Crab Apple @ 2:28? Dude noses in that first jump, barely makes it then sends the second bigger one and destroys himself....no kneepads, there is a fine line between stupid and brave, but bravo my friend
  • 2 0
 As someone who has hit them and is still immensely scared by them, yep. you can't screw around on jumps this big; you need to pick them apart and dial them in order.
  • 1 0
 After the first jump where he almost went over the bars you think he would have been smart enough to skip the second.
  • 2 0
 Up until the 2 minute mark when dude lacking 3rd grade understanding of gravity rolls off a rock drop at 0.2 miles an hour these were all fails on legit attempts. High quality of riding this week, even if they weren't 100% successful.
  • 1 0
 The number of people that sort of appear to have survived the crashes without horrific injury, is impressive to me.

If I had crashed like the guy in the first opening clip, I'd be broken into 100 pieces, almost guaranteed.

Really makes me wish I'd picked up the sport when I was younger and still made of magic and rubber. My current goal is to learn to safely ride jumps before my bones turn ceramic Razz .
  • 4 0
 Improvised log skinny had zero chance, but the temptation was too strong.
  • 3 0
 That thumbnail is going to generate serious amounts of views on youtube.
  • 2 0
 That pile up @ 2:43... geez.
  • 2 0
 Brutal one this week, those first three are baaaaaadddd.
  • 2 0
 If this isn't an ad for full face helmets I don't know what is
  • 1 0
 Yikes, that thumbnail can't be good... also 2:30 was a sign of things to come...
  • 2 0
 FF superman edition
  • 1 0
 Whole bunch of meatcrayon landings!
  • 1 0
 Gotta say, this week's edition is what my nightmares are made of.
  • 1 0
 Whew! 1:50 if rock diving was a thing, he'd be next level.





