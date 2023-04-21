Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Friday Fails #245
Apr 21, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
19 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46902 views
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
45914 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
42094 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork: Sea Otter 2023
37557 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
36790 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
36676 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
35277 views
First Look: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike
35242 views
19 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
HMBA106
(48 mins ago)
The Spanish train pile up fiasco was my favourite this week. We really should be able to vote on these!
[Reply]
4
0
RadBartTaylor
(25 mins ago)
I like the idea, top 3 weekly winners move on to the top 12 for monthly vote. Top one per month moves on to end of year rollup of top 12. Have somebody narrate the top 12 of the year in a long format rollup and allow people to vote.
In the fails you could easily just put a # next to each one in the vid and use a numbered poll.
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(12 mins ago)
@RadBartTaylor
: yes please
[Reply]
3
0
andelinc
(29 mins ago)
I've said it before, and I'll say it again - if you have the guts and the talent to even attempt a superman or backflip or a 10ft+ drop and you don't make it, that's not a fail in my book. That's just practice. Kudo's to them for even trying.
Also, I don't get the party train thing. Seems like you're just asking to get run over if you don't make it. I hate riding with someone behind me for that reason.
[Reply]
3
0
RadBartTaylor
(35 mins ago)
Is that Crab Apple @ 2:28? Dude noses in that first jump, barely makes it then sends the second bigger one and destroys himself....no kneepads, there is a fine line between stupid and brave, but bravo my friend
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(21 mins ago)
As someone who has hit them and is still immensely scared by them, yep. you can't screw around on jumps this big; you need to pick them apart and dial them in order.
[Reply]
1
0
reximus42
(3 mins ago)
After the first jump where he almost went over the bars you think he would have been smart enough to skip the second.
[Reply]
2
0
plyawn
(19 mins ago)
Up until the 2 minute mark when dude lacking 3rd grade understanding of gravity rolls off a rock drop at 0.2 miles an hour these were all fails on legit attempts. High quality of riding this week, even if they weren't 100% successful.
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(1 mins ago)
The number of people that sort of appear to have survived the crashes without horrific injury, is impressive to me.
If I had crashed like the guy in the first opening clip, I'd be broken into 100 pieces, almost guaranteed.
Really makes me wish I'd picked up the sport when I was younger and still made of magic and rubber. My current goal is to learn to safely ride jumps before my bones turn ceramic
.
[Reply]
4
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Improvised log skinny had zero chance, but the temptation was too strong.
[Reply]
3
0
ben314
(1 hours ago)
That thumbnail is going to generate serious amounts of views on youtube.
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(49 mins ago)
That pile up @ 2:43... geez.
[Reply]
2
0
Weare138
(36 mins ago)
Brutal one this week, those first three are baaaaaadddd.
[Reply]
2
0
BMXJJ327
(35 mins ago)
If this isn't an ad for full face helmets I don't know what is
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(7 mins ago)
Yikes, that thumbnail can't be good... also 2:30 was a sign of things to come...
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
FF superman edition
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(55 mins ago)
Whole bunch of meatcrayon landings!
[Reply]
1
0
Tearsforgears
(45 mins ago)
Gotta say, this week's edition is what my nightmares are made of.
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(40 mins ago)
Whew! 1:50 if rock diving was a thing, he'd be next level.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.036156
Mobile Version of Website
19 Comments
In the fails you could easily just put a # next to each one in the vid and use a numbered poll.
Also, I don't get the party train thing. Seems like you're just asking to get run over if you don't make it. I hate riding with someone behind me for that reason.
If I had crashed like the guy in the first opening clip, I'd be broken into 100 pieces, almost guaranteed.
Really makes me wish I'd picked up the sport when I was younger and still made of magic and rubber. My current goal is to learn to safely ride jumps before my bones turn ceramic .