Video: Friday Fails #246

Nov 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!

15 Comments

  • 12 0
 Might as well!
  • 2 0
 Hardest I've laughed at a Friday Fails clip. Perfect cadence, timing, and execution.
  • 6 3
 Pro's Closet Fail. They lay 15% of their work force off, but still have enough to sponsor FF Videos...?
  • 3 1
 Brought to you by Pros Closet. The bikes you see here today will be for sale tomorrow. Never raced or wrecked. Low miles.
  • 1 0
 Plays video. First three four slams are brutal. Thinks to one's self, welp I guess it's going to be one of those Fridays. Pours another coffee
  • 2 0
 You get what you deserve with that janky camera angle. Didn't even make the entrance.
  • 1 0
 JFC - dear fellow man @ 1:53, please buy a full face helmet.

2:02 - he's not a spring chicken! I might have recommended it work up to that feature.
  • 2 0
 A dentist definitely got a new Yeti courtesy of the guy at 1:53.
  • 3 0
 "might as well"
  • 2 2
 ...keep annoying the PB comments section with complaints about autoplay...
  • 1 0
 Dammit—1:51 is as good an endorsement for full face helmets that I've ever seen
  • 2 0
 That last dude needs to chill out his rebound settings.
  • 2 0
 Now I know what Santa does in his off season!
  • 1 0
 we can all relate to that poor guy in the first video, don't we ?
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure the guy's bike at :37 has a new head tube angle now





