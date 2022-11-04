Watch
Video: Friday Fails #246
Nov 4, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Friday Fails is presented by
The Pro's Closet.
.
Pinkbike Readers can enjoy this exclusive promo:
Promo Code: PBFRIDAY
Good for one-time use only, this code provides $40 off an order of $200+. Valid from 11/4/2022 - 11/21/2022.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
12
0
mcgetskinny
(42 mins ago)
Might as well!
[Reply]
2
0
kmo344
(29 mins ago)
Hardest I've laughed at a Friday Fails clip. Perfect cadence, timing, and execution.
[Reply]
6
3
n8dawg82
(43 mins ago)
Pro's Closet Fail. They lay 15% of their work force off, but still have enough to sponsor FF Videos...?
[Reply]
3
1
the-one1
(41 mins ago)
Brought to you by Pros Closet. The bikes you see here today will be for sale tomorrow. Never raced or wrecked. Low miles.
[Reply]
1
0
fraserw
(24 mins ago)
Plays video. First three four slams are brutal. Thinks to one's self, welp I guess it's going to be one of those Fridays. Pours another coffee
[Reply]
2
0
danrowe
(19 mins ago)
You get what you deserve with that janky camera angle. Didn't even make the entrance.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(3 mins ago)
JFC - dear fellow man @ 1:53, please buy a full face helmet.
2:02 - he's not a spring chicken! I might have recommended it work up to that feature.
[Reply]
2
0
LucaP
(40 mins ago)
A dentist definitely got a new Yeti courtesy of the guy at 1:53.
[Reply]
3
0
pcloadletter
(39 mins ago)
"might as well"
[Reply]
2
2
pink505
(33 mins ago)
...keep annoying the PB comments section with complaints about autoplay...
[Reply]
1
0
dirt-mcgirt
(31 mins ago)
Dammit—1:51 is as good an endorsement for full face helmets that I've ever seen
[Reply]
2
0
St33zusChr1st
(24 mins ago)
That last dude needs to chill out his rebound settings.
[Reply]
2
0
presam
(24 mins ago)
Now I know what Santa does in his off season!
[Reply]
1
0
laurencedube
(43 mins ago)
we can all relate to that poor guy in the first video, don't we ?
[Reply]
1
0
PRHomme
(23 mins ago)
Pretty sure the guy's bike at :37 has a new head tube angle now
[Reply]
