Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #247
Nov 11, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
79 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Friday Fails is presented by
The Pro's Closet.
.
Pinkbike Readers can enjoy this exclusive promo:
Promo Code: PBFRIDAY
Good for one-time use only, this code provides $40 off an order of $200+. Valid from 11/4/2022 - 11/21/2022.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
The Pros Closet
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67378 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
60980 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
48506 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
42557 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
38813 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35294 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
29792 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
29287 views
79 Comments
Score
Time
39
0
rowdyhonzo
(1 days ago)
Some seriously fantastic audio cuts this week.
[Reply]
5
0
Badler
(1 days ago)
Rider down
[Reply]
2
0
enis
(1 days ago)
came to say the same. Barely an audible word muttered, but you definitely knew what they were saying!
[Reply]
10
0
wareagle4130
(23 hours ago)
1:32 has me rolling. I need that as my text message sound or something. It needs to be the Wilhelm scream of the MTB world. Dude knew the minute he took off that he was doomed, and he emitted a sound like he was staring into the eyes of Cthulhu!
[Reply]
15
0
nsteele
(23 hours ago)
Maybe best Friday Fails of all time? Little bit ‘o everything. Laugh out loud funny this week!
[Reply]
4
0
occasionalcross
(22 hours ago)
The "oof-dah" is my favorite.
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(21 hours ago)
I had my good Zoom earphones on, and yeah... quality audio. The tree hits especially.
[Reply]
3
0
geephlow
(18 hours ago)
@occasionalcross
: I think that's Upper Midwestese for, "kurva."
[Reply]
2
0
olrustybones
(18 hours ago)
The first time I leave it on mute... Grr
[Reply]
25
0
jake28
Mod
(1 days ago)
I really enjoyed seeing the foliage change colors this week.
[Reply]
7
0
CSharp
(24 hours ago)
I was just gonna comment on the fall colors, pun and non-pun intended! Amazing falls!
[Reply]
6
0
jake28
Mod
(22 hours ago)
@CSharp
: Darn, I really blew the opportunity on "fall foliage."
[Reply]
27
15
jeremy3220
(1 days ago)
I can't get enough of the XC dads OTBing. Their stiff 45 year old bodies just getting spiked into the ground. No idea what they're doing. They just needed to get away from their annoying families and do something to feel alive. Now they're out for 6 weeks with a broken collar bone after going off a 6ft drop with the brakes on. Fucking gold.
[Reply]
22
0
fly4130
(1 days ago)
As a 44 year old "XC dad" I am confused at how some of these occurred. Sure the brake-grabby fear fall on a drop makes sense from a "how did it happen" standpoint, but the one at 3:28 is madness. Like going OTB is a shitty superpower.
[Reply]
1
1
SCCC120
(1 days ago)
I’m sure they have great insurance and savings accounts, they’ll be fine.
[Reply]
7
0
SATN-XC
(19 hours ago)
1 hour escaping family obligations....6 weeks excused from them, lol
[Reply]
2
1
ultimatist
(19 hours ago)
@fly4130
: agree, it almost seems magical how self-destructive these riders can be! That clip specifically, is a combo of weight transfer to front just as wheel gets caught in gap, and a limp-ass body that flew forward like a beanbag. The guy needs to sell his bike and join Pilates.
[Reply]
1
0
TimMog
(9 hours ago)
My stiff 37yr old enduro-dad body isn't looking forward to turning 45...
[Reply]
1
0
TimMog
(9 hours ago)
@SATN-XC
: Took 6 weeks of negotiating that 1 hour of freedom, too.
[Reply]
14
0
BullMooose
(1 days ago)
00:57 nightmare fuel on those two way trails
[Reply]
3
0
phil-e-b
(23 hours ago)
ya that was first time ive seen a head on collision on FF. Very refreshing!
[Reply]
3
1
vatosteve
(21 hours ago)
Was it a 2 way trail??? this is something we come across on my local trails is people not knowing or ignoring 1 way.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 hours ago)
have had this happen to me twice though it was the other ride both times that panic grabbed the front brake and OTB'd at my feet.
[Reply]
9
1
Chippps
(23 hours ago)
Very good batch this week! Dude at 3:21... not sure what to think - on one hand he's clearly an idiot if the no feet thing is intentional, but on the other hand I do appreciate him trying to annihilate his testicles and exit the gene pool
[Reply]
2
0
jaytdubs
(23 hours ago)
Haha, that might have been my favorite clip for reasons unknown until just now.
[Reply]
2
0
b0bbY
(21 hours ago)
that should have been on tomorrows reel....definitely a save
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 hours ago)
vasectomies are expensive
[Reply]
2
0
pinkknip
(4 hours ago)
Agreed ! Great footage:
- 0.15-1.01, best FF sequence I’ve seen;
- 2.32, sliding faceplant, nice (hope you are ok);
- 2.55, my nightmare on DH and bikepark trails; someone standing on the trail.
[Reply]
11
0
ekinerk
(1 days ago)
1:11 - what kind of brakes are those?
[Reply]
4
0
CSharp
(24 hours ago)
That guy knew how to use them brakes - I'd say that's a save, especially for his buddy from gettin' run over!
[Reply]
2
0
vatosteve
(21 hours ago)
@CSharp
: did the exact same thing 3 weeks ago. Followed a guy over a jump. he crashed upon landing, I saw from the air. Landed grabbed brake stopped inched from running over his bits.
[Reply]
3
0
DecentDownhill
(15 hours ago)
Basic Shimano BR-M615s on my Scott Voltage ex-rental
[Reply]
10
0
b0bbY
(21 hours ago)
2:55 Get the ef off the trails yikes.
[Reply]
5
0
initforthedonuts
(21 hours ago)
So many people These days just ignorantly stopping in the middle of trails. Move please, dammit
[Reply]
9
0
goffboy
(1 days ago)
This week had some real creativity. Slow clap for all.
[Reply]
7
0
flattoflat
(1 days ago)
Well done. The first four are grade A Darwinian gems.
[Reply]
2
0
RayDolor
(1 days ago)
I was impressed at how the dude at :29 was able to surf on top of his handlebars and stay on two wheels for a few feet.
His otb was funny, too.
LOTS of otb's and tree encounters this week. Must be the changing seasons.....
[Reply]
4
0
AlejoBeletadpQ
(23 hours ago)
Cathro, we need an episode on how to keep your front wheel up while jumping! This is going out of control!!!
[Reply]
1
0
btthero
(7 hours ago)
It's probably the stuffed backpacks. I think they fill them with clif bars and rocks for stability or something
[Reply]
4
0
mtntech
(1 days ago)
disclaimer: no trees were harmed during these brutal crashes
[Reply]
1
0
occasionalcross
(21 hours ago)
The same cannot be said for clavicles.
[Reply]
4
0
e-spoke
(1 days ago)
00:27 impeccable superman form
[Reply]
3
0
phil-e-b
(23 hours ago)
@2:28 Full Shed!! Totally shedding it!!! ... shed instead of send, cause he hit a shed ... ill logout now ...
[Reply]
2
0
pipm1
(23 hours ago)
Did you shed a tear or two of laughter?
[Reply]
2
0
andrewbmxmtb
(23 hours ago)
Yeah, that was a proper Hut to flat.
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(22 hours ago)
Especially that one OTB cash
[Reply]
1
0
MrShreddypants
(18 hours ago)
Probably was shedding himself.
[Reply]
2
0
likeittacky
(21 hours ago)
The Nose Bonk Edition I feel like an experimental chimpanzee, studying my expressions and emotions as i'm watching the footage, HAhahaa!!!!!
[Reply]
3
0
mogs
(23 hours ago)
Christmas stocking stuffer idea - Chest protectors.
[Reply]
3
1
nelsongk
(23 hours ago)
This might be the best Fails of the year. Just the first three were pure gold.
[Reply]
2
0
mad1at0
(23 hours ago)
Great audio from this week and that guy in the first clip looks just like the opening animation.
[Reply]
3
0
PB4UGO
(21 hours ago)
This episode should be called “ greatest hits “.
[Reply]
2
0
ultimatist
(19 hours ago)
Wonder if these pros ever scout the jumps first... or pick a line to ensure a clean landing? Nah!
[Reply]
1
0
mtntech
(1 days ago)
definitely some health policies being activated in some of these crashes (in the states anyway)
[Reply]
2
0
calarco68
(1 days ago)
nothing but carnage. great edit
[Reply]
2
0
Burgrider85
(1 days ago)
3:22 straight seat send!!!
[Reply]
1
0
wareagle4130
(23 hours ago)
I have to know if that was on purpose. It takes some skill to not get bucked when taking off seated. I'm wondering if he was trying to do a no-footed takeoff (and planned to get back to the pedals which didn't work out).
[Reply]
1
0
blinglespeed
(24 hours ago)
Always surprised by how many people are bodying trees in these clips. I guess I need to ride harder
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(23 hours ago)
No Red Bull helmets were earned here.
[Reply]
2
0
mtnsnap
(23 hours ago)
Rear facing camera for the win!
[Reply]
2
2
Jmoser419
(21 hours ago)
0:57 .... This is why non directional mountain bike trail systems are bad..... Trail builders, watch this and learn...please.
[Reply]
3
0
pmhobson
(20 hours ago)
I think you want to direct that advice to the land managers, not the builders.
[Reply]
2
0
mtberut
(21 hours ago)
This has got to be the best Friday fails I've seen
[Reply]
1
0
b0bbY
(21 hours ago)
Ahhhh fun seeing something local on here...I see you Mountain Creek OTB @ 1:39
[Reply]
1
0
chrisups
(19 hours ago)
I’m the guy in orange at 1:55 followed by my homie!!! LOL Night riding the jumps is always a blast!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
Snowytrail
(19 hours ago)
Brutal this week. Is the guy at 0:20 still hanging there?
[Reply]
1
0
oceanforsurf
(17 hours ago)
I’d say 90% of these are people just holding onto the handlebars and nothing else. Amazing.
[Reply]
2
0
Struggleteam
(1 days ago)
The OTB addition!
[Reply]
1
0
chriss78
(22 hours ago)
I don't know why, but this week's FF seem to hurt more.
[Reply]
1
0
mountaincross
(22 hours ago)
@:57 WTF...a crash within a collision.
[Reply]
1
0
Deanobruce
(19 hours ago)
2:22 i have done the same dismount...
[Reply]
1
0
mudcycles
(9 hours ago)
At 57sec, I didn't see that one coming. Funnily enough neither did they!
[Reply]
1
0
BShaw2
(1 days ago)
Creative line choices!
[Reply]
1
0
iridedj
(1 days ago)
What is this player?
[Reply]
5
1
UncleSpec
(1 days ago)
Pinktube. First hour is for free, all next premium for 75$/month. Use code
#FTW
for 50% discount…
[Reply]
1
0
MrShreddypants
(18 hours ago)
@notoutsideceo
: Can you confirm?
[Reply]
1
0
rajcoont
(23 hours ago)
might as well!
[Reply]
1
0
platnum
(22 hours ago)
Oh look, a tree.
[Reply]
1
0
MartinKS
(20 hours ago)
press eject button!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012350
Mobile Version of Website
79 Comments
- 0.15-1.01, best FF sequence I’ve seen;
- 2.32, sliding faceplant, nice (hope you are ok);
- 2.55, my nightmare on DH and bikepark trails; someone standing on the trail.
His otb was funny, too.
LOTS of otb's and tree encounters this week. Must be the changing seasons.....