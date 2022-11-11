Video: Friday Fails #247

Nov 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!

79 Comments

  • 39 0
 Some seriously fantastic audio cuts this week.
  • 5 0
 Rider down
  • 2 0
 came to say the same. Barely an audible word muttered, but you definitely knew what they were saying!
  • 10 0
 1:32 has me rolling. I need that as my text message sound or something. It needs to be the Wilhelm scream of the MTB world. Dude knew the minute he took off that he was doomed, and he emitted a sound like he was staring into the eyes of Cthulhu!
  • 15 0
 Maybe best Friday Fails of all time? Little bit ‘o everything. Laugh out loud funny this week!
  • 4 0
 The "oof-dah" is my favorite.
  • 1 0
 I had my good Zoom earphones on, and yeah... quality audio. The tree hits especially.
  • 3 0
 @occasionalcross: I think that's Upper Midwestese for, "kurva."
  • 2 0
 The first time I leave it on mute... Grr
  • 25 0
 I really enjoyed seeing the foliage change colors this week.
  • 7 0
 I was just gonna comment on the fall colors, pun and non-pun intended! Amazing falls!
  • 6 0
 @CSharp: Darn, I really blew the opportunity on "fall foliage."
  • 27 15
 I can't get enough of the XC dads OTBing. Their stiff 45 year old bodies just getting spiked into the ground. No idea what they're doing. They just needed to get away from their annoying families and do something to feel alive. Now they're out for 6 weeks with a broken collar bone after going off a 6ft drop with the brakes on. Fucking gold.
  • 22 0
 As a 44 year old "XC dad" I am confused at how some of these occurred. Sure the brake-grabby fear fall on a drop makes sense from a "how did it happen" standpoint, but the one at 3:28 is madness. Like going OTB is a shitty superpower.
  • 1 1
 I’m sure they have great insurance and savings accounts, they’ll be fine.
  • 7 0
 1 hour escaping family obligations....6 weeks excused from them, lol
  • 2 1
 @fly4130: agree, it almost seems magical how self-destructive these riders can be! That clip specifically, is a combo of weight transfer to front just as wheel gets caught in gap, and a limp-ass body that flew forward like a beanbag. The guy needs to sell his bike and join Pilates.
  • 1 0
 My stiff 37yr old enduro-dad body isn't looking forward to turning 45...
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: Took 6 weeks of negotiating that 1 hour of freedom, too.
  • 14 0
 00:57 nightmare fuel on those two way trails
  • 3 0
 ya that was first time ive seen a head on collision on FF. Very refreshing!
  • 3 1
 Was it a 2 way trail??? this is something we come across on my local trails is people not knowing or ignoring 1 way.
  • 1 0
 have had this happen to me twice though it was the other ride both times that panic grabbed the front brake and OTB'd at my feet.
  • 9 1
 Very good batch this week! Dude at 3:21... not sure what to think - on one hand he's clearly an idiot if the no feet thing is intentional, but on the other hand I do appreciate him trying to annihilate his testicles and exit the gene pool
  • 2 0
 Haha, that might have been my favorite clip for reasons unknown until just now.
  • 2 0
 that should have been on tomorrows reel....definitely a save
  • 1 0
 vasectomies are expensive
  • 2 0
 Agreed ! Great footage:
- 0.15-1.01, best FF sequence I’ve seen;
- 2.32, sliding faceplant, nice (hope you are ok);
- 2.55, my nightmare on DH and bikepark trails; someone standing on the trail.
  • 11 0
 1:11 - what kind of brakes are those?
  • 4 0
 That guy knew how to use them brakes - I'd say that's a save, especially for his buddy from gettin' run over!
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: did the exact same thing 3 weeks ago. Followed a guy over a jump. he crashed upon landing, I saw from the air. Landed grabbed brake stopped inched from running over his bits.
  • 3 0
 Basic Shimano BR-M615s on my Scott Voltage ex-rental
  • 10 0
 2:55 Get the ef off the trails yikes.
  • 5 0
 So many people These days just ignorantly stopping in the middle of trails. Move please, dammit
  • 9 0
 This week had some real creativity. Slow clap for all.
  • 7 0
 Well done. The first four are grade A Darwinian gems.
  • 2 0
 I was impressed at how the dude at :29 was able to surf on top of his handlebars and stay on two wheels for a few feet.
His otb was funny, too.
LOTS of otb's and tree encounters this week. Must be the changing seasons.....
  • 4 0
 Cathro, we need an episode on how to keep your front wheel up while jumping! This is going out of control!!!
  • 1 0
 It's probably the stuffed backpacks. I think they fill them with clif bars and rocks for stability or something
  • 4 0
 disclaimer: no trees were harmed during these brutal crashes
  • 1 0
 The same cannot be said for clavicles.
  • 4 0
 00:27 impeccable superman form
  • 3 0
 @2:28 Full Shed!! Totally shedding it!!! ... shed instead of send, cause he hit a shed ... ill logout now ...
  • 2 0
 Did you shed a tear or two of laughter?
  • 2 0
 Yeah, that was a proper Hut to flat.
  • 1 0
 Especially that one OTB cash
  • 1 0
 Probably was shedding himself.
  • 2 0
 The Nose Bonk Edition I feel like an experimental chimpanzee, studying my expressions and emotions as i'm watching the footage, HAhahaa!!!!!
  • 3 0
 Christmas stocking stuffer idea - Chest protectors.
  • 3 1
 This might be the best Fails of the year. Just the first three were pure gold.
  • 2 0
 Great audio from this week and that guy in the first clip looks just like the opening animation.
  • 3 0
 This episode should be called “ greatest hits “.
  • 2 0
 Wonder if these pros ever scout the jumps first... or pick a line to ensure a clean landing? Nah!
  • 1 0
 definitely some health policies being activated in some of these crashes (in the states anyway)
  • 2 0
 nothing but carnage. great edit
  • 2 0
 3:22 straight seat send!!!
  • 1 0
 I have to know if that was on purpose. It takes some skill to not get bucked when taking off seated. I'm wondering if he was trying to do a no-footed takeoff (and planned to get back to the pedals which didn't work out).
  • 1 0
 Always surprised by how many people are bodying trees in these clips. I guess I need to ride harder
  • 2 0
 No Red Bull helmets were earned here.
  • 2 0
 Rear facing camera for the win!
  • 2 2
 0:57 .... This is why non directional mountain bike trail systems are bad..... Trail builders, watch this and learn...please.
  • 3 0
 I think you want to direct that advice to the land managers, not the builders.
  • 2 0
 This has got to be the best Friday fails I've seen
  • 1 0
 Ahhhh fun seeing something local on here...I see you Mountain Creek OTB @ 1:39
  • 1 0
 I’m the guy in orange at 1:55 followed by my homie!!! LOL Night riding the jumps is always a blast!!!!
  • 2 0
 Brutal this week. Is the guy at 0:20 still hanging there?
  • 1 0
 I’d say 90% of these are people just holding onto the handlebars and nothing else. Amazing.
  • 2 0
 The OTB addition!
  • 1 0
 I don't know why, but this week's FF seem to hurt more.
  • 1 0
 @:57 WTF...a crash within a collision.
  • 1 0
 2:22 i have done the same dismount...
  • 1 0
 At 57sec, I didn't see that one coming. Funnily enough neither did they!
  • 1 0
 Creative line choices!
  • 1 0
 What is this player?
  • 5 1
 Pinktube. First hour is for free, all next premium for 75$/month. Use code #FTW for 50% discount…
  • 1 0
 @notoutsideceo: Can you confirm?
  • 1 0
 might as well!
  • 1 0
 Oh look, a tree.
  • 1 0
 press eject button!





