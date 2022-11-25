Watch
Video: Friday Fails #249
Nov 25, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
25 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
The Pros Closet
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
0
jsnfschr
(1 hours ago)
Respect for 0.30 for the confidence to send this on a Walmart bike.
[Reply]
1
0
Dustfarter
(27 mins ago)
Yes! Kid's got skills but needs a proper bike before he really hurts himself.
[Reply]
1
0
ak-77
(4 mins ago)
Spent more money n wood for the ramps than he did on the bike. I support that.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
looks like an old Specialized Hard Rock ....1999(ish)?
[Reply]
5
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
"We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!"
Unlike last Friday...
[Reply]
1
0
rosemarywheel
(1 hours ago)
you know you should only be riding dh after thanksgiving. All the stuffing will give you a lower center of gravity but throws everything else off balance-wise lol
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Dude was trying to dismount before the landing 0:57 - even his buddy thought it was hilarious.
Probably would've been fine otherwise.
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(6 mins ago)
I don't think I've ever seen anyone try and get off the back of the bike mid air before. That was special.
[Reply]
2
0
tigerfish50
(1 hours ago)
Hardly a fail at .46 after that sniper took out his tire as he was landing the jump
[Reply]
3
0
labrinsky
(1 hours ago)
Most impressive fail I've ever seen at 3:50
[Reply]
1
0
ak-77
(5 mins ago)
Is that a typo or an attempt at being funny?
[Reply]
1
0
LowBuckCanuck
(1 hours ago)
1:06 might have taken the least painful option considering that looks to be a 6 foot drop to (basically) flat.
[Reply]
2
0
calarco68
(58 mins ago)
ring my bell. well deserved .
[Reply]
1
0
jpnbrider
(38 mins ago)
Maybe I am just landing on earth... since when there are no more POD and VOD on pinkbike front page ?
[Reply]
2
0
Dtwillow
(28 mins ago)
Welcome back, we have missed you for the last three years or so.
[Reply]
2
0
RUSTYBOI77
(24 mins ago)
More face plants than a garden centre!!!! hope everyone was OK
[Reply]
1
0
jsnfschr
(22 mins ago)
2:43 is why I'm still scared to hit that feature, even though everyone says it's super easy. Ha ha.
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Good bail...Mitch.
[Reply]
1
0
ak-77
(9 mins ago)
Mm, yeah. I have a slightly different opinion on what makes a good bail.
[Reply]
1
0
shamalamadingdong
(53 mins ago)
3:18....... I was just riding along.....
[Reply]
1
1
dhmad
(1 hours ago)
I always hated bear bells on bikes...
Love them now !
[Reply]
3
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
What made him crash tho??
[Reply]
1
0
tbubier
(5 mins ago)
@BenLow2019
: The bell.
[Reply]
1
0
Sscottt
(1 hours ago)
0.44 His bike farted!
[Reply]
1
0
Pabsm80
(44 mins ago)
Darnit Michael!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
