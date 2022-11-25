Video: Friday Fails #249

Nov 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!

Friday Fails is presented by The Pro's Closet.


Pinkbike Readers can enjoy this exclusive promo:

Promo Code: PBFRIDAY 
Good for one-time use only, this code provides $40 off an order of $200+. Valid from 11/4/2022 - 11/21/2022.




25 Comments

  • 9 0
 Respect for 0.30 for the confidence to send this on a Walmart bike.
  • 1 0
 Yes! Kid's got skills but needs a proper bike before he really hurts himself.
  • 1 0
 Spent more money n wood for the ramps than he did on the bike. I support that.
  • 1 0
 looks like an old Specialized Hard Rock ....1999(ish)?
  • 5 0
 "We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!"

Unlike last Friday...
  • 1 0
 you know you should only be riding dh after thanksgiving. All the stuffing will give you a lower center of gravity but throws everything else off balance-wise lol
  • 1 0
 Dude was trying to dismount before the landing 0:57 - even his buddy thought it was hilarious.
Probably would've been fine otherwise.
  • 1 0
 I don't think I've ever seen anyone try and get off the back of the bike mid air before. That was special.
  • 2 0
 Hardly a fail at .46 after that sniper took out his tire as he was landing the jump
  • 3 0
 Most impressive fail I've ever seen at 3:50
  • 1 0
 Is that a typo or an attempt at being funny?
  • 1 0
 1:06 might have taken the least painful option considering that looks to be a 6 foot drop to (basically) flat.
  • 2 0
 ring my bell. well deserved .
  • 1 0
 Maybe I am just landing on earth... since when there are no more POD and VOD on pinkbike front page ?
  • 2 0
 Welcome back, we have missed you for the last three years or so. Smile
  • 2 0
 More face plants than a garden centre!!!! hope everyone was OK
  • 1 0
 2:43 is why I'm still scared to hit that feature, even though everyone says it's super easy. Ha ha.
  • 2 0
 Good bail...Mitch.
  • 1 0
 Mm, yeah. I have a slightly different opinion on what makes a good bail.
  • 1 0
 3:18....... I was just riding along.....
  • 1 1
 I always hated bear bells on bikes...
Love them now ! Wink
  • 3 0
 What made him crash tho??
  • 1 0
 @BenLow2019: The bell.
  • 1 0
 0.44 His bike farted!
  • 1 0
 Darnit Michael!





