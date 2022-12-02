Watch
Video: Friday Fails #250
Dec 2, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
38 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
22
0
Jedimtnbiker
(2 hours ago)
That guy @.55 seconds...that is baad!
[Reply]
14
0
SATN-XC
(2 hours ago)
....going to need a proof of life follow-up on that.
[Reply]
14
0
LesZedCB
(1 hours ago)
YouTube commenter said they were healing well after 3 orbital fractures. the full face was a 3 day old gift.
[Reply]
5
0
ryanandrewrogers
(1 hours ago)
that stump yielded absolutely no fucking ground.
[Reply]
4
0
bishopsmike
(1 hours ago)
That sound...
[Reply]
2
0
ismellfish
(1 hours ago)
Wow, he might need a face transplant (if he is still alive even).
[Reply]
1
0
Murchman
(49 mins ago)
@LesZedCB
: You have a link to the YouTube video?
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(39 mins ago)
@Murchman
:
www.pinkbike.com/news/video-friday-fails-250.html
#cid3437166
[Reply]
1
0
Aksel31
(19 mins ago)
@LesZedCB
: That's a gift that saved his life surely !! Pretty good gift if you ask me (even if I can understand the frustration of destroying a brand new helmet this early !)
[Reply]
17
0
ridingwithscissors
(51 mins ago)
I filmed that clip of the rider at 0:55. He had a serious concussion, qnd three orbital feactures but he is healing up great. If he was not wearing his full face, it would have been way worse. It was one of the most serious crashes I have witnessed in a long time. I had to lead him out of the woods, as his eyes were swollen shut from the impact.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(26 mins ago)
What an incredibly bad place for a sawed stump
[Reply]
10
0
fabriciofracchia
(2 hours ago)
That guy at 00:55 was totally FdU by that stump next to the trail, one of my biggest fears, stumps leaved like that remember me the Cedric Gracia accident in Reunion.
[Reply]
5
0
samdeatley
(2 hours ago)
Man, I don’t think I can wait 100 weeks for the “about tree fiddy” jokes
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(2 hours ago)
this week's clips proving that it's not ALWAYS the last person in the train
[Reply]
6
0
corposello
(2 hours ago)
Lmao the noises at 3.25
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
I think his front wheel got snagged in the big, loops of cables & hoses.
[Reply]
3
0
ChristianToole
(2 hours ago)
I want an airbag!
No honey, we have an airbag at home
The airbag at home: 0.34
[Reply]
4
0
nsmithbmx
(2 hours ago)
Oh my god..dude at :54 about lost his head.
[Reply]
4
0
cursh1
(2 hours ago)
@kelleymtb
ripping in that first video
[Reply]
2
0
Centz9
(2 hours ago)
Isn’t
@kelleymtb
a chick?
[Reply]
3
0
corposello
(2 hours ago)
Honestly good thing he crashed and bailed... Dude was going way too fast and would've rocked his shit landing flat.
[Reply]
1
1
ryanandrewrogers
(1 hours ago)
@Centz9
: Cody Kelley. I hope you're kidding haha
[Reply]
3
0
cursh1
(1 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: No hes the fastest chick known to mankind
[Reply]
3
0
Centz9
(1 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: my names not Cody, and I never kid.
[Reply]
2
0
ismellfish
(1 hours ago)
@corposello
: I had to watch that a few times. Might have been dead if he was riding clipless and couldn't run out of it at the top.
[Reply]
1
0
ryanandrewrogers
(55 mins ago)
@ismellfish
: He's very likely riding clipless
[Reply]
1
0
sMACkaddict
(20 mins ago)
anyone know if 2:48 is setmurthy??
visited there randomly and it was small but awesome, the drop they are doing was very intimidating and of course looks like nothing on camera...
[Reply]
3
0
jsnfschr
(2 hours ago)
I'm not convinced .55 is still alive... holy crap.
[Reply]
3
0
VtVolk
(1 hours ago)
Thanks for sharing night-riding old guy. I see you.
[Reply]
1
0
Dustfarter
(43 mins ago)
That first one seems like it was the best possible outcome. She seemed to be coming in so hot that it was a guaranteed huck to flat which would've been UGLY.
[Reply]
2
0
apokolokyntosis
(2 hours ago)
Meanwhile the last one is still running...
[Reply]
2
0
dan23dan23
(2 hours ago)
Can we get a wellness check for the guy at 54 seconds please?
[Reply]
2
0
ABhardtail
(1 hours ago)
A YouTube commenter days it's his buddy, who's recovering well. But yeah, yikes.
[Reply]
2
0
kurtmac2
(1 hours ago)
Looks like a headset routing.
[Reply]
2
0
cogsci
(1 hours ago)
:55 what the hell! Practically a snuff film. Good lord.
[Reply]
1
0
ismellfish
(1 hours ago)
Is that Porcupine Ridge at 2:59? Looks like "The Wall"
[Reply]
1
0
Mtbdialed
(50 mins ago)
1:55.....Brett Tippie seems to have lost a bit.....
[Reply]
1
0
Southeast-Shredder
(1 hours ago)
3:09, save of the year
[Reply]
visited there randomly and it was small but awesome, the drop they are doing was very intimidating and of course looks like nothing on camera...