Video: Friday Fails #250

Dec 2, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


38 Comments

  • 22 0
 That guy @.55 seconds...that is baad!
  • 14 0
 ....going to need a proof of life follow-up on that.
  • 14 0
 YouTube commenter said they were healing well after 3 orbital fractures. the full face was a 3 day old gift.
  • 5 0
 that stump yielded absolutely no fucking ground.
  • 4 0
 That sound...
  • 2 0
 Wow, he might need a face transplant (if he is still alive even).
  • 1 0
 @LesZedCB: You have a link to the YouTube video?
  • 2 0
 @Murchman: www.pinkbike.com/news/video-friday-fails-250.html#cid3437166
  • 1 0
 @LesZedCB: That's a gift that saved his life surely !! Pretty good gift if you ask me (even if I can understand the frustration of destroying a brand new helmet this early !)
  • 17 0
 I filmed that clip of the rider at 0:55. He had a serious concussion, qnd three orbital feactures but he is healing up great. If he was not wearing his full face, it would have been way worse. It was one of the most serious crashes I have witnessed in a long time. I had to lead him out of the woods, as his eyes were swollen shut from the impact.
  • 1 0
 What an incredibly bad place for a sawed stump
  • 10 0
 That guy at 00:55 was totally FdU by that stump next to the trail, one of my biggest fears, stumps leaved like that remember me the Cedric Gracia accident in Reunion.
  • 5 0
 Man, I don’t think I can wait 100 weeks for the “about tree fiddy” jokes
  • 4 0
 this week's clips proving that it's not ALWAYS the last person in the train
  • 6 0
 Lmao the noises at 3.25
  • 1 0
 I think his front wheel got snagged in the big, loops of cables & hoses.
  • 3 0
 I want an airbag!

No honey, we have an airbag at home

The airbag at home: 0.34
  • 4 0
 Oh my god..dude at :54 about lost his head.
  • 4 0
 @kelleymtb ripping in that first video
  • 2 0
 Isn’t @kelleymtb a chick?
  • 3 0
 Honestly good thing he crashed and bailed... Dude was going way too fast and would've rocked his shit landing flat.
  • 1 1
 @Centz9: Cody Kelley. I hope you're kidding haha
  • 3 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: No hes the fastest chick known to mankind
  • 3 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: my names not Cody, and I never kid.
  • 2 0
 @corposello: I had to watch that a few times. Might have been dead if he was riding clipless and couldn't run out of it at the top.
  • 1 0
 @ismellfish: He's very likely riding clipless
  • 1 0
 anyone know if 2:48 is setmurthy??

visited there randomly and it was small but awesome, the drop they are doing was very intimidating and of course looks like nothing on camera...
  • 3 0
 I'm not convinced .55 is still alive... holy crap.
  • 3 0
 Thanks for sharing night-riding old guy. I see you.
  • 1 0
 That first one seems like it was the best possible outcome. She seemed to be coming in so hot that it was a guaranteed huck to flat which would've been UGLY.
  • 2 0
 Meanwhile the last one is still running...
  • 2 0
 Can we get a wellness check for the guy at 54 seconds please?
  • 2 0
 A YouTube commenter days it's his buddy, who's recovering well. But yeah, yikes.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a headset routing.
  • 2 0
 :55 what the hell! Practically a snuff film. Good lord.
  • 1 0
 Is that Porcupine Ridge at 2:59? Looks like "The Wall"
  • 1 0
 1:55.....Brett Tippie seems to have lost a bit.....
  • 1 0
 3:09, save of the year





