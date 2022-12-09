Video: Friday Fails #251

Dec 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 The silver YT dude from 0:55 and 2:32 should slow down a bit, he won't make it to Chritsmas
  • 1 0
 Those silver handlebars look incredible. I predict this to be the next trend in MTB.
  • 1 0
 Love this trend of touching down in a stoppie on the wrong side of the landing...
  • 1 0
 So many endos this Friday
  • 2 0
 Fat case..
  • 1 0
 Guy at 2:53....... full neck scorpion
  • 1 0
 Answer to 1:10... Not OK. She looks stiff KO'd.
  • 1 0
 Hulk hand pogies at 3:05
  • 1 2
 Obviously a bad prank at 0:17 - two thumbs down.





