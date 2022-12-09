Watch
Video: Friday Fails #251
Dec 9, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
9 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Score
Time
2
0
elieg
(14 mins ago)
The silver YT dude from 0:55 and 2:32 should slow down a bit, he won't make it to Chritsmas
[Reply]
1
0
JonDud
(3 mins ago)
Those silver handlebars look incredible. I predict this to be the next trend in MTB.
[Reply]
1
0
JonDud
(4 mins ago)
Love this trend of touching down in a stoppie on the wrong side of the landing...
[Reply]
1
0
ZanderShredsMtb
(19 mins ago)
So many endos this Friday
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(12 mins ago)
Fat case..
[Reply]
1
0
porkchopsandwich
(9 mins ago)
Guy at 2:53....... full neck scorpion
[Reply]
1
0
LucaP
(9 mins ago)
Answer to 1:10... Not OK. She looks stiff KO'd.
[Reply]
1
0
cbcbike
(4 mins ago)
Hulk hand pogies at 3:05
[Reply]
1
2
BenLow2019
(18 mins ago)
Obviously a bad prank at 0:17 - two thumbs down.
[Reply]
