Video: Friday Fails #252

Dec 16, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


29 Comments

  • 9 0
 Some of these people look like they can barely ride a bike in a straight line...why they are hitting jumps and gaps is beyond my understanding.
  • 2 0
 Or taking their hand off the bar in mid-air...
  • 8 0
 It’s GO TIME! Well, shit…
  • 3 0
 Go as in go to the hospital.
  • 2 0
 Still wondering how the first dude had near enough speed for that feature.
  • 1 0
 Poor dude. This is why I don't like to pull someone over big jumps. You never know how they jump or swallow a feature.
  • 5 0
 Did I see a repeat from last week in there?
  • 1 0
 I might have gleaned as much crash safety protocols as possible from Friday Fails. Now I feel like it's watching my fellow man suffer and endure injuries.

Take it easy folks - your MTB career needs to last a long time (hopefully until mid 70's).
  • 3 0
 little bit of rebound and leaning back is such an electric combo. honestly dont know if friday fails could exist without it
  • 2 0
 Wtf pinkbike? Who messed with the lighting angles? I couldn't see at all the rear shock bottoming out on that Scott.
Next time more direct sunlight and less shadows.
  • 2 0
 Dad about to destroy the last bit of interest in MTB that kid has.
"You got this."
*hesitation*...*crash*...*visibly pissed*
"No I don't"
  • 3 0
 some of those were....abrupt
  • 2 0
 Some of these are so deliberately miscalculated I feel like I might be watching a failed suicide attempt
  • 3 0
 The real fail is autoplay.
  • 2 0
 How did 00:13 not result in a crash. I'm stunned at the terrain he managed to roll over before the crash.
  • 2 0
 1:20, they say hes still rolling till this day . . .
  • 2 0
 No I don't...
  • 2 1
 Ouch I am going to Zwift!
  • 1 0
 While kind of low speed, that rocky road rag doll looked painful.
  • 1 0
 This is more like Huck to Fail Friday - great job!
  • 1 0
 1:34 dude barely dodged that buzz saw heading for his face
  • 2 2
 These videos are a clear indication that not everyone should be riding bikes. Geez, stick to video games or Magic cards.
  • 1 0
 walking away from 0:20 was lucky AF
  • 1 0
 1:10 Dad - "you got it" Son laying on ground - "no I don't"
  • 1 0
 That first one. Ouch!
  • 1 0
 Ragdoll Friday
  • 1 0
 Brutal this week
  • 1 3
 To the person who thought nighttime snowy activities should include gap-jumping the fatbike ... thanks. You're the reason my health insurance premiums are so high.
  • 1 0
 That's massive.





