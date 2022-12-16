Watch
Video: Friday Fails #252
Dec 16, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
29 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
0
jt-OSNY
(34 mins ago)
Some of these people look like they can barely ride a bike in a straight line...why they are hitting jumps and gaps is beyond my understanding.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(17 mins ago)
Or taking their hand off the bar in mid-air...
[Reply]
8
0
LRod1018
(50 mins ago)
It’s GO TIME! Well, shit…
[Reply]
3
0
LucaP
(41 mins ago)
Go as in go to the hospital.
[Reply]
2
0
corposello
(37 mins ago)
Still wondering how the first dude had near enough speed for that feature.
[Reply]
1
0
pr0rider
(1 mins ago)
Poor dude. This is why I don't like to pull someone over big jumps. You never know how they jump or swallow a feature.
[Reply]
5
0
sino428
(46 mins ago)
Did I see a repeat from last week in there?
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(2 mins ago)
I might have gleaned as much crash safety protocols as possible from Friday Fails. Now I feel like it's watching my fellow man suffer and endure injuries.
Take it easy folks - your MTB career needs to last a long time (hopefully until mid 70's).
[Reply]
3
0
two-plank
(43 mins ago)
little bit of rebound and leaning back is such an electric combo. honestly dont know if friday fails could exist without it
[Reply]
2
0
NightElf
(23 mins ago)
Wtf pinkbike? Who messed with the lighting angles? I couldn't see at all the rear shock bottoming out on that Scott.
Next time more direct sunlight and less shadows.
[Reply]
2
0
Gristle
(12 mins ago)
Dad about to destroy the last bit of interest in MTB that kid has.
"You got this."
*hesitation*...*crash*...*visibly pissed*
"No I don't"
[Reply]
3
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(49 mins ago)
some of those were....abrupt
[Reply]
2
0
mxnate
(44 mins ago)
Some of these are so deliberately miscalculated I feel like I might be watching a failed suicide attempt
[Reply]
3
0
collapsedlung
(41 mins ago)
The real fail is autoplay.
[Reply]
2
0
Danntana78
(37 mins ago)
How did 00:13 not result in a crash. I'm stunned at the terrain he managed to roll over before the crash.
[Reply]
2
0
Southeast-Shredder
(14 mins ago)
1:20, they say hes still rolling till this day . . .
[Reply]
2
0
pink505
(55 mins ago)
No I don't...
[Reply]
2
1
cougarmeow
(52 mins ago)
Ouch I am going to Zwift!
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(45 mins ago)
While kind of low speed, that rocky road rag doll looked painful.
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(38 mins ago)
This is more like Huck to Fail Friday - great job!
[Reply]
1
0
MastonThrust
(35 mins ago)
1:34 dude barely dodged that buzz saw heading for his face
[Reply]
2
2
twowheelfury
(33 mins ago)
These videos are a clear indication that not everyone should be riding bikes. Geez, stick to video games or Magic cards.
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(31 mins ago)
walking away from 0:20 was lucky AF
[Reply]
1
0
lucasch1
(4 mins ago)
1:10 Dad - "you got it" Son laying on ground - "no I don't"
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(48 mins ago)
That first one. Ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
aribr
(47 mins ago)
Ragdoll Friday
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(43 mins ago)
Brutal this week
[Reply]
1
3
nickgarofalo
(31 mins ago)
To the person who thought nighttime snowy activities should include gap-jumping the fatbike ... thanks. You're the reason my health insurance premiums are so high.
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(23 mins ago)
That's massive.
[Reply]
