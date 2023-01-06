Watch
Video: Friday Fails #254
Jan 6, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
9 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Videos
Friday Fails
9 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
BartDM
(4 mins ago)
0:25.. nothing better than landing on your bike after you tried to get off it...
[Reply]
1
0
MrRemedy
(3 mins ago)
...thousands of fails with hard impacts....i guess knee protection is a kind of european thing...
[Reply]
1
0
radiusofone
(2 mins ago)
Couple of fractured wrists and a few bruised ribs, no "did he make it out alive" moments.
[Reply]
2
0
scant
(9 mins ago)
MICHAEL!
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(8 mins ago)
2023 - The Year of OTb too Scorpion
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfrauenglass
(7 mins ago)
failed the jump but nailed the landing...
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(3 mins ago)
It's like bikes and jumps don't mix
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(2 mins ago)
Couple of good one footers in there
[Reply]
1
1
kevinkeenan
(5 mins ago)
1:35 was a save!
[Reply]
