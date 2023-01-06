Video: Friday Fails #254

Jan 6, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 0:25.. nothing better than landing on your bike after you tried to get off it...
  • 1 0
 ...thousands of fails with hard impacts....i guess knee protection is a kind of european thing...
  • 1 0
 Couple of fractured wrists and a few bruised ribs, no "did he make it out alive" moments.
  • 2 0
 MICHAEL!
  • 1 0
 2023 - The Year of OTb too Scorpion
  • 1 0
 failed the jump but nailed the landing...
  • 1 0
 It's like bikes and jumps don't mix
  • 1 0
 Couple of good one footers in there
  • 1 1
 1:35 was a save!





