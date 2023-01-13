Video: Friday Fails #255

Jan 13, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!




16 Comments

  • 4 0
 Best case scenario for that last dude!
  • 2 0
 Doomed for exponential failure.
  • 2 0
 (videographer breathes heavily)
  • 3 0
 How is there such a steady flow of these videos?
  • 2 0
 With the saturation of the MTB market I can only expect there to be a stead influx of new cyclists debuting their careers here. The learning curve is rather shallow so PB will be able to entertain us for year to come.
  • 1 0
 Dunning-Kreuger effect but with bikes.
  • 2 0
 Kid at 0:44 should count as more of a learning experience than a fail. Keep trying it bro.
  • 2 0
 The opening shot...concussion for SURE
  • 2 0
 I passed on that jump when I visited Sandy Ridge. It's lippy and tricky, even for my buddies who are really good jumpers.
  • 1 0
 2:40. I have nightmares of crashing at Bootleg. It's like landing on razors.
  • 2 0
 dude at :40 definitely smashed the satan out of his balls.
  • 1 0
 He has exercissssedd the demonsss hahaha!
  • 1 0
 Dude at 2.11 is still rolling
  • 1 0
 The wood work at 2:30 is pretty awesome. Where is it?
  • 1 0
 That wrap around that tree 3.33 made my shoulder hurt! ouch!
  • 1 0
 Dude, Dude...... Dude.





