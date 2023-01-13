Watch
Video: Friday Fails #255
Jan 13, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
16 Comments
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!
Videos
Friday Fails
16 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
bmar
(34 mins ago)
Best case scenario for that last dude!
[Reply]
2
0
locaroka
(24 mins ago)
Doomed for exponential failure.
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(13 mins ago)
(videographer breathes heavily)
[Reply]
3
0
DwaynePeters
(39 mins ago)
How is there such a steady flow of these videos?
[Reply]
2
0
enduroelite
(29 mins ago)
With the saturation of the MTB market I can only expect there to be a stead influx of new cyclists debuting their careers here. The learning curve is rather shallow so PB will be able to entertain us for year to come.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(7 mins ago)
Dunning-Kreuger effect but with bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(24 mins ago)
Kid at 0:44 should count as more of a learning experience than a fail. Keep trying it bro.
[Reply]
2
0
Gibbsatron
(34 mins ago)
The opening shot...concussion for SURE
[Reply]
2
0
stalkinghorse
(22 mins ago)
I passed on that jump when I visited Sandy Ridge. It's lippy and tricky, even for my buddies who are really good jumpers.
[Reply]
1
0
stalkinghorse
(21 mins ago)
2:40. I have nightmares of crashing at Bootleg. It's like landing on razors.
[Reply]
2
0
pinkbert
(14 mins ago)
dude at :40 definitely smashed the satan out of his balls.
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(2 mins ago)
He has exercissssedd the demonsss hahaha!
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(19 mins ago)
Dude at 2.11 is still rolling
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(11 mins ago)
The wood work at 2:30 is pretty awesome. Where is it?
[Reply]
1
0
fredeezy15
(7 mins ago)
That wrap around that tree 3.33 made my shoulder hurt! ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(5 mins ago)
Dude, Dude...... Dude.
[Reply]
