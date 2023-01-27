Video: Friday Fails #257

Jan 27, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


11 Comments

  • 12 0
 A strange feeling before watching Friday fails today.... after reading Alicia's news.
  • 7 0
 The timing could have been better....
  • 7 0
 Well placed blue catch mat.
  • 2 0
 Kids, remember what's right after a jump is just as important as the jump itself.
  • 1 0
 In light of Alicia's letter today I think Friday fails can take a week off. I am already "what if'ing" a few bad crashes I have had over the years.
  • 1 0
 Best advice I could give most of these people is hit the gym. Build some upper body strength and most of these crashes are salvageable.
  • 1 0
 and stretch!
  • 1 0
 Whoever makes the subtitles please note: "oh kurwa" is not really a foreign language for pinkers Wink
  • 1 0
 Please let us know what "kurwa" actually means, my friend and neighbour :-)
  • 1 0
 I definitely recognize the road gap at Snowshoe. One other looked like it could have been Santos in Florida.
  • 2 0
 that last one holy shit





