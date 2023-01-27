Watch
Video: Friday Fails #257
Jan 27, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
11 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
danstonQ
(56 mins ago)
A strange feeling before watching Friday fails today.... after reading Alicia's news.
[Reply]
7
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
The timing could have been better....
[Reply]
7
0
krka73
(40 mins ago)
Well placed blue catch mat.
[Reply]
2
0
mtbschrader
(31 mins ago)
Kids, remember what's right after a jump is just as important as the jump itself.
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(29 mins ago)
In light of Alicia's letter today I think Friday fails can take a week off. I am already "what if'ing" a few bad crashes I have had over the years.
[Reply]
1
0
Intense4life
(23 mins ago)
Best advice I could give most of these people is hit the gym. Build some upper body strength and most of these crashes are salvageable.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(15 mins ago)
and stretch!
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(44 mins ago)
Whoever makes the subtitles please note: "oh kurwa" is not really a foreign language for pinkers
[Reply]
1
0
zeitfuerplanb
(37 mins ago)
Please let us know what "kurwa" actually means, my friend and neighbour :-)
[Reply]
1
0
BradyEssary
(37 mins ago)
I definitely recognize the road gap at Snowshoe. One other looked like it could have been Santos in Florida.
[Reply]
2
0
d0novan
(25 mins ago)
that last one holy shit
[Reply]
