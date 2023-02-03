Video: Friday Fails #258

Feb 3, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




15 Comments

  • 11 0
 no mames
  • 4 0
 The appropriate way to hit a jump is somewhere between the kid at :44 and everyone else who nose cased the landing.
  • 3 0
 Dang, a lot of people coming up short this week!
(Also, anyone know who won in the Advent Contest?)
  • 1 0
 Caw, Caw!
  • 2 0
 If the AI identified 'Birds' and that those Birds were 'Cawing', why can't it learn to say 'Crows Cawing'? Someone needs to buy the upgrade pack.
  • 3 0
 People are really bad a gauging speed.
  • 3 0
 2:40 nailing the elusive Can't-Can
  • 2 0
 Tube socks are making a come back
  • 1 0
 Sock Check
  • 2 0
 That first clip "To infinity and beyoooooooooooooooooooodddddduuuuuhhhh"!
  • 1 0
 0:12 - jumps onto feature
manuals across feature.
shits bed off feature...

was it just luck up until it went pear shaped?
  • 1 0
 I'm sorry, but the 'no shirt / chest protector on wooden features in Winter' guy deserved to go down.
  • 1 0
 Why don’t people wear pads?
  • 1 0
 Best opening clip in quite a while....
  • 1 0
 Shirtless, armored snow riding - why not?





