Video: Friday Fails #258
Feb 3, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
15 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
dougkorody
(36 mins ago)
no mames
[Reply]
4
0
nsmithbmx
(39 mins ago)
The appropriate way to hit a jump is somewhere between the kid at :44 and everyone else who nose cased the landing.
[Reply]
3
0
noapathy
(38 mins ago)
Dang, a lot of people coming up short this week!
(Also, anyone know who won in the Advent Contest?)
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(17 mins ago)
Caw, Caw!
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(20 mins ago)
If the AI identified 'Birds' and that those Birds were 'Cawing', why can't it learn to say 'Crows Cawing'? Someone needs to buy the upgrade pack.
[Reply]
3
0
rhamej
(39 mins ago)
People are really bad a gauging speed.
[Reply]
3
0
pdxal
(37 mins ago)
2:40 nailing the elusive Can't-Can
[Reply]
2
0
mtnsnap
(30 mins ago)
Tube socks are making a come back
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(18 mins ago)
Sock Check
[Reply]
2
0
Slackcountry
(21 mins ago)
That first clip "To infinity and beyoooooooooooooooooooodddddduuuuuhhhh"!
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(2 mins ago)
0:12 - jumps onto feature
manuals across feature.
shits bed off feature...
was it just luck up until it went pear shaped?
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(1 mins ago)
I'm sorry, but the 'no shirt / chest protector on wooden features in Winter' guy deserved to go down.
[Reply]
1
0
BarneyStinson
(28 mins ago)
Why don’t people wear pads?
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(10 mins ago)
Best opening clip in quite a while....
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(0 mins ago)
Shirtless, armored snow riding - why not?
[Reply]
