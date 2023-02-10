Video: Friday Fails #259

Feb 10, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


12 Comments

  • 1 0
 How did the guy at 1:27 crash? I don't understand what took him out.

The guy at 1:49 pulling the tree down is wild.

One question - why do most of the people in these videos seem to crumple on landing? It is like they just fold up the minute their wheels hit the ground. Doesn't make sense.
  • 4 0
 Huffy jersey? I'll take one!
  • 3 0
 Some of those guys need an OnlyFans
  • 2 0
 I dunno about that. There were a couple of premature ejections.
  • 2 0
 how are ya?!
...I'm good
YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Now that is the proper check/response/reaction
  • 2 0
 1:41 Why tree huggers and MTB riders shouldn't mix.
  • 1 0
 except on OnlyFans
  • 1 0
 Ah Friday fails... So much sphincter clenching sympathetic pain inducing hilarity
  • 1 0
 Especially so for me, still suffering after body slamming and bruising my ribs in a ski crash last week -I felt every one of those!
  • 1 0
 The wheelie and endo episode
  • 1 0
 Brutal 0:43.
  • 1 0
 WTF Steve?!?





