Video: Friday Fails #259
Feb 10, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
12 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
12 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
WasKavuRider
(3 mins ago)
How did the guy at 1:27 crash? I don't understand what took him out.
The guy at 1:49 pulling the tree down is wild.
One question - why do most of the people in these videos seem to crumple on landing? It is like they just fold up the minute their wheels hit the ground. Doesn't make sense.
[Reply]
4
0
moturner
(54 mins ago)
Huffy jersey? I'll take one!
[Reply]
3
0
BMXJJ327
(50 mins ago)
Some of those guys need an OnlyFans
[Reply]
2
0
LucaP
(34 mins ago)
I dunno about that. There were a couple of premature ejections.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(41 mins ago)
how are ya?!
...I'm good
YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
Now that is the proper check/response/reaction
[Reply]
2
0
Mcbutterpants
(47 mins ago)
1:41 Why tree huggers and MTB riders shouldn't mix.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(36 mins ago)
except on OnlyFans
[Reply]
1
0
kenoath
(34 mins ago)
Ah Friday fails... So much sphincter clenching sympathetic pain inducing hilarity
[Reply]
1
0
aka-bigsteve
(12 mins ago)
Especially so for me, still suffering after body slamming and bruising my ribs in a ski crash last week -I felt every one of those!
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(3 mins ago)
The wheelie and endo episode
[Reply]
1
0
Snowytrail
(29 mins ago)
Brutal 0:43.
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(24 mins ago)
WTF Steve?!?
[Reply]
