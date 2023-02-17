Video: Friday Fails #260

Feb 17, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


18 Comments

  • 9 0
 Wait, have I seen several of these? Definitely the one with the wall ride!
  • 1 0
 Seen fails with the wall, but this one seems new to me.
  100%
 100%
  • 2 0
 Recycle Friday
  • 4 0
 Some people are much more brave than they should
  • 2 0
 Omg, that crash on the moon booster on Aline at 3:50 is my absolute nightmare. Especially at the speed you hit that at, hope the guy is ok
  • 1 0
 If you even have the balls to attempt a back flip, 360, or road gap and you don’t make it, I just chalk that up to practice. Kudos to them. The rest of the fails, however look like me on any given weekend.
  • 3 0
 Was the guy just after 1.00 in his underpants ??
  • 1 0
 I think they were tight jorts.
  • 1 0
 First! Inside line on berms from now on methinks
  • 1 0
 Rough day for rear wheels.
  • 1 0
 At :40, what kind of children of the corn crazy laugh was that. Pure evil!
  • 1 0
 Children of the Korn for sure
  • 1 0
 Was the last on A-Line, chewing up riders 24/7.
  • 1 0
 more cases today than a lawyer could handle in a month
  • 1 0
 1:49 - the real fail is the choice of pants.
  • 1 0
 1:29 the sqeaky toy sound his bike makes in the crash is funny as f*ck..
  • 1 0
 1:44 Man damages trail to look cool. Trail gets even.





