Video: Friday Fails #260
Feb 17, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
18 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
9
0
PaulWolf
(43 mins ago)
Wait, have I seen several of these? Definitely the one with the wall ride!
1
0
Smknjoe
(31 mins ago)
Seen fails with the wall, but this one seems new to me.
1
0
ismellfish
(25 mins ago)
100%
2
0
kriesel
(21 mins ago)
Recycle Friday
4
0
paulomach
(40 mins ago)
Some people are much more brave than they should
2
0
cyclebean
(28 mins ago)
Omg, that crash on the moon booster on Aline at 3:50 is my absolute nightmare. Especially at the speed you hit that at, hope the guy is ok
1
0
andelinc
(10 mins ago)
If you even have the balls to attempt a back flip, 360, or road gap and you don’t make it, I just chalk that up to practice. Kudos to them. The rest of the fails, however look like me on any given weekend.
3
0
weeksy59
(37 mins ago)
Was the guy just after 1.00 in his underpants ??
1
0
jaytdubs
(20 mins ago)
I think they were tight jorts.
1
0
MuddyFoxCourierComp
(39 mins ago)
First! Inside line on berms from now on methinks
1
0
ABhardtail
(37 mins ago)
Rough day for rear wheels.
1
0
alis66
(32 mins ago)
At :40, what kind of children of the corn crazy laugh was that. Pure evil!
1
0
jaytdubs
(19 mins ago)
Children of the Korn for sure
1
0
TheEradicator
(28 mins ago)
Was the last on A-Line, chewing up riders 24/7.
1
0
rip-it-rob
(25 mins ago)
more cases today than a lawyer could handle in a month
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(19 mins ago)
1:49 - the real fail is the choice of pants.
1
0
enduroelite
(19 mins ago)
1:29 the sqeaky toy sound his bike makes in the crash is funny as f*ck..
1
0
Sscottt
(13 mins ago)
1:44 Man damages trail to look cool. Trail gets even.
