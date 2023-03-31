Video: Friday Fails #261

Mar 31, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


10 Comments

  • 2 0
 Not only are these all repeats but i feel obligated to say something like "I hate auto play lol
  • 1 0
 @3:00 had me laughing...had to watch it like 5 times. like a B roll scene from napoleon dynamite
  • 1 0
 No, no, no! When you know what's about to happen, but you can't change your fate!
  • 1 0
 The balsam wood ramp at 3:00 minutes was superb. They need to bring wood shop back to our schools!
  • 1 0
 The whale tail claims another!
  • 1 0
 Wow! Seemed more brutal than usual
  • 1 0
 Napoleon Dynamite @ 3:00 had me rolling on the floor....
  • 1 0
 "What's your rebound setting?"
0.21 - "Yes"
  • 1 0
 Deja vu
  • 1 0
 But was it the same black cat?





