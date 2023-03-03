Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #262
Mar 3, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
17 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
61614 views
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
52244 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
48765 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
40470 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
40303 views
DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain
35655 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
31612 views
Slack Randoms: Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project, Whip Off Carnage, Swampfest Preview & More
29351 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
LowBuckCanuck
(1 hours ago)
If I had a friend who said "gnarly bruh" in that exact voice I would wanna crash too
[Reply]
1
0
mikeyfresh1990
(32 mins ago)
sounded like the AXS hits a shift before the slam lol
[Reply]
5
0
PeakHopper
(1 hours ago)
Gotta be one of the least lethal FFs I've seen in a while.
Thanks Pinkbike! I actually still want to go riding after watching this one
[Reply]
3
0
njcbps
(53 mins ago)
What happened at 1:25? Maybe that's the result of fatigue but the rider's arms seemed to collapse.
2:10 is the distinct posture of ITOFTS - I'm too old for this sh*t
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(42 mins ago)
This week there's still a few people in way over their head, and inexplicably hitting trees and whatnot, but the level of rider skill and (unsuccessful) stunts has taken a big step up.
[Reply]
3
0
pinkknip
(1 hours ago)
2.29 - he pulled a Van der Poelie.
[Reply]
1
0
rajcoont
(1 hours ago)
dude at 0:27 so pinned and steezy, but he still makes the same deathbed moan when he goes to zero immediately
[Reply]
1
0
drlancefreeride
(38 mins ago)
Those captions add a whole new level of enjoyment. I’m wheezy chuckling all over the place.
[Reply]
1
0
Thegnarberries
(19 mins ago)
I will never understand how people dont pull up when going off a drop and just straight up ride off it like its a curb.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(9 mins ago)
if we are referring to the guy who superman'd off the drop...it's b/c his ass got sucked into the rear tire as he was going off. Got to imagine getting your balls pinched before you are slammed into the ground has got to be terrible
[Reply]
1
0
Thegnarberries
(1 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: I was mostly referring to a lot of the fails we see in most of the episodes they post. For sure a lot less drop fails in this one but I swear there was one where it was just a straight ride off haha.
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(1 hours ago)
Gravity has it out for front wheels this week.
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(29 mins ago)
Pretty neat that dude at 1:51 was out riding with his Mother
[Reply]
1
0
matthelm1
(28 mins ago)
Gotta love high velocity combined with low skill!
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(27 mins ago)
2:21 -Only thing better than slow motion crashing is slow motion laughing,
[Reply]
2
0
nsmithbmx
(23 mins ago)
Gnarly bruh...
[Reply]
1
0
SCCC120
(6 mins ago)
Holy moly these are good, I mean bad, well…. You get it PB.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035752
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
Thanks Pinkbike! I actually still want to go riding after watching this one
2:10 is the distinct posture of ITOFTS - I'm too old for this sh*t