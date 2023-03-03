Video: Friday Fails #262

Mar 3, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
61614 views
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
52244 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
48765 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
40470 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
40303 views
DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain
35655 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
31612 views
Slack Randoms: Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project, Whip Off Carnage, Swampfest Preview & More
29351 views

17 Comments

  • 15 0
 If I had a friend who said "gnarly bruh" in that exact voice I would wanna crash too
  • 1 0
 sounded like the AXS hits a shift before the slam lol
  • 5 0
 Gotta be one of the least lethal FFs I've seen in a while.
Thanks Pinkbike! I actually still want to go riding after watching this one Smile
  • 3 0
 What happened at 1:25? Maybe that's the result of fatigue but the rider's arms seemed to collapse.

2:10 is the distinct posture of ITOFTS - I'm too old for this sh*t
  • 1 0
 This week there's still a few people in way over their head, and inexplicably hitting trees and whatnot, but the level of rider skill and (unsuccessful) stunts has taken a big step up.
  • 3 0
 2.29 - he pulled a Van der Poelie.
  • 1 0
 dude at 0:27 so pinned and steezy, but he still makes the same deathbed moan when he goes to zero immediately
  • 1 0
 Those captions add a whole new level of enjoyment. I’m wheezy chuckling all over the place.
  • 1 0
 I will never understand how people dont pull up when going off a drop and just straight up ride off it like its a curb.
  • 1 0
 if we are referring to the guy who superman'd off the drop...it's b/c his ass got sucked into the rear tire as he was going off. Got to imagine getting your balls pinched before you are slammed into the ground has got to be terrible
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: I was mostly referring to a lot of the fails we see in most of the episodes they post. For sure a lot less drop fails in this one but I swear there was one where it was just a straight ride off haha.
  • 1 0
 Gravity has it out for front wheels this week.
  • 1 0
 Pretty neat that dude at 1:51 was out riding with his Mother
  • 1 0
 Gotta love high velocity combined with low skill!
  • 1 0
 2:21 -Only thing better than slow motion crashing is slow motion laughing,
  • 2 0
 Gnarly bruh...
  • 1 0
 Holy moly these are good, I mean bad, well…. You get it PB.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035752
Mobile Version of Website