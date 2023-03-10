Watch
Video: Friday Fails #263
Mar 10, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
57 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
57 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
30
0
blinglespeed
(12 hours ago)
I feel like any backflip attempt is automatically not a fail.
[Reply]
2
0
ak-77
(8 hours ago)
I agree. I sit here going like: yeah, the attempt failed. But when you're doing a serious attempt at a backflip, it's not a fail.
[Reply]
27
0
nsmithbmx
(12 hours ago)
Loco Familia 666
[Reply]
4
0
LucaP
(12 hours ago)
Great trail name
[Reply]
3
3
lkubica
(10 hours ago)
@LucaP
: Nope, looks like a gorge near Cracow, definitely no such trail there, rather some stupid teenage sh*t.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(2 hours ago)
@lkubica
: \m/ Trail Satan
[Reply]
25
0
everythingsucks
(12 hours ago)
Ah, 2:33. The seldom seen on FF uphill fail.
[Reply]
7
0
nsmithbmx
(8 hours ago)
I broke a few ribs in a similar manner once. Tipped over on a steep climb into some tall grass and fell directly on an aspen stump. I just told everyone it was on the downhill section.
[Reply]
3
0
everythingsucks
(4 hours ago)
@nsmithbmx
: I mean, when you fell it technically turned into a downhill section.
[Reply]
20
0
suboptimusprime
(12 hours ago)
Dude with giant backpack performed precisely as expected.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(8 hours ago)
What could he possibly have in there that he needs to ride with?
[Reply]
10
0
number44
(7 hours ago)
@neimbc
: massive first aid kit
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(3 hours ago)
@number44
: lol
[Reply]
13
0
ROOTminus1
(12 hours ago)
There's a few swan dives to dirt this week, got to be quite a few sore necks out there
[Reply]
11
0
badbie
(12 hours ago)
Could scorpion bike toss for distance become a new event? Looks like lots are practicing it.
[Reply]
4
0
themouse77
(11 hours ago)
why does my fork creak?
[Reply]
10
0
counterpoint
(12 hours ago)
Today's lesson is don't wear a bloated back pack while riding the gnar.
[Reply]
10
0
MuddyFoxCourierComp
(11 hours ago)
Explains why my pizza was late
[Reply]
8
0
lkubica
(10 hours ago)
Polish lesson no 2. - "o chuj" (no, it does not mean "o holy"
), would translate is as "oh f*ck", but it literally means "oh dick".
[Reply]
4
0
icanreachit
(9 hours ago)
I wonder if we can start categorizing:
OTB
- Jump too slow
- Drop too slow
- Downhill section too fast
- Feature beyond skillset
Blunt force trauma
- Slipped off the skinny
- Tried to hug a tree
[Reply]
4
0
nilswalk
(6 hours ago)
It's scary how much of my personal info is out on the internet
[Reply]
6
0
schrader44
(12 hours ago)
Forget the crashes, all that sunshine and nice summer days, #jealous, we just got 9" of snow here!
[Reply]
7
0
subluxation
(12 hours ago)
The perfectly articulated, half-hearted “Bravo”. Highly underrated
[Reply]
6
1
jrdpdx
(12 hours ago)
Dang the bugs and snakes buzzing and hissing at 2:12 may indicate the worst is yet to come for that guy
[Reply]
2
0
mooreoutdoors
(10 hours ago)
Nah, that's shot in NZ.... Not much in the way of bitey things down here.
[Reply]
6
0
JoshM00
(11 hours ago)
Pro tip. You cant x-up once youve landed 2:55
[Reply]
3
1
acrowe
(11 hours ago)
I enjoyed this one for the large number of crashes that did not involve jumps. Not that I don't like jumps, but its my personal experience that getting in the air carries a much larger risk of crashing, especially as you are learning. Just failing into a terrible crash while not really pushing the limits has real satisfactions as a viewer
[Reply]
5
0
ChrisNJ
(12 hours ago)
Not saying there was some divine intervention at 1:02. But maybe.....
[Reply]
5
0
Grononosse
(12 hours ago)
It was a hard day today !
[Reply]
3
0
valrock
(11 hours ago)
I see PB started recycling previous content. Good, I am always in support of recycling.
[Reply]
2
0
tjbiker38
(11 hours ago)
Yup one my clips and my buddies clips were reposted this week from previous years.
[Reply]
1
0
chrislane75
(10 hours ago)
And I handed them a lasagna of a video of a Patroller at a World Cup race going OTB in slow motion. Come on PB!
[Reply]
4
0
ndefeo96
(11 hours ago)
My boy @0:33 is trying the skills with Phil gap, and didn't quite make it.
[Reply]
3
0
pioterski
(11 hours ago)
There have already been a couple of fails in exactly that attempt.
[Reply]
2
0
Pinyonjeff
(10 hours ago)
Looks like he went pretty deep on the jump before and lost some speed.
[Reply]
1
0
Leaveamessage
(10 hours ago)
Fort Hill Fails
[Reply]
3
0
njcbps
(11 hours ago)
Next on my list of protective gear - chest and back.
[Reply]
3
0
swellhunter
(10 hours ago)
Inflatable fat man suit made of Kevlar is next for me
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(8 hours ago)
@swellhunter
: I'd buy that too. lol
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(11 hours ago)
Deadpan "Bravo". Should be the response to all wipeouts.
[Reply]
3
0
VtVolk
(9 hours ago)
I'm going on a road ride. Shit's too dangerous out there.
[Reply]
2
0
Snowytrail
(8 hours ago)
Ask Jared Graves about that.
[Reply]
3
0
VtVolk
(6 hours ago)
@Snowytrail
: that was the…never mind
[Reply]
2
0
ruffryder69
(11 hours ago)
hell it was a rough one this week!
[Reply]
2
0
AC-Fabz
(11 hours ago)
Heavy set of fails today, haha.
[Reply]
3
0
GBoyd
(11 hours ago)
Bravo!
[Reply]
1
0
ak-77
(8 hours ago)
1:24, I wouldn't put myself in that position if my riding buddies had this skill level.
[Reply]
1
0
Konashredder94
(12 hours ago)
i love the savage carnage!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Snakebitelover007
(11 hours ago)
1:15 .....Brandnertal classic.
[Reply]
1
0
Tormy
(10 hours ago)
I think we saw people die this week...
[Reply]
1
0
spicy4me
(9 hours ago)
is the rider of 1:00 still alive. damn that was horrible to watch!
[Reply]
2
0
Dustfarter
(8 hours ago)
Lawndart edition
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(8 hours ago)
There was no way the guy at 2:07 *wasn't* going over the bars.
[Reply]
1
0
UPBike
(11 hours ago)
3.05...wow.
[Reply]
1
2
eebz
(7 hours ago)
first
[Reply]
1
2
eebz
(7 hours ago)
[Reply]
1
2
eebz
(7 hours ago)
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
