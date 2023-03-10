Video: Friday Fails #263

Mar 10, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


57 Comments

  • 30 0
 I feel like any backflip attempt is automatically not a fail.
  • 2 0
 I agree. I sit here going like: yeah, the attempt failed. But when you're doing a serious attempt at a backflip, it's not a fail.
  • 27 0
 Loco Familia 666
  • 4 0
 Great trail name
  • 3 3
 @LucaP: Nope, looks like a gorge near Cracow, definitely no such trail there, rather some stupid teenage sh*t.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: \m/ Trail Satan
  • 25 0
 Ah, 2:33. The seldom seen on FF uphill fail.
  • 7 0
 I broke a few ribs in a similar manner once. Tipped over on a steep climb into some tall grass and fell directly on an aspen stump. I just told everyone it was on the downhill section.
  • 3 0
 @nsmithbmx: I mean, when you fell it technically turned into a downhill section.
  • 20 0
 Dude with giant backpack performed precisely as expected.
  • 2 0
 What could he possibly have in there that he needs to ride with?
  • 10 0
 @neimbc: massive first aid kit
  • 1 0
 @number44: lol
  • 13 0
 There's a few swan dives to dirt this week, got to be quite a few sore necks out there
  • 11 0
 Could scorpion bike toss for distance become a new event? Looks like lots are practicing it.
  • 4 0
 why does my fork creak?
  • 10 0
 Today's lesson is don't wear a bloated back pack while riding the gnar.
  • 10 0
 Explains why my pizza was late
  • 8 0
 Polish lesson no 2. - "o chuj" (no, it does not mean "o holy" Razz ), would translate is as "oh f*ck", but it literally means "oh dick".
  • 4 0
 I wonder if we can start categorizing:
OTB
- Jump too slow
- Drop too slow
- Downhill section too fast
- Feature beyond skillset

Blunt force trauma
- Slipped off the skinny
- Tried to hug a tree
  • 4 0
 It's scary how much of my personal info is out on the internet
  • 6 0
 Forget the crashes, all that sunshine and nice summer days, #jealous, we just got 9" of snow here!
  • 7 0
 The perfectly articulated, half-hearted “Bravo”. Highly underrated
  • 6 1
 Dang the bugs and snakes buzzing and hissing at 2:12 may indicate the worst is yet to come for that guy
  • 2 0
 Nah, that's shot in NZ.... Not much in the way of bitey things down here.
  • 6 0
 Pro tip. You cant x-up once youve landed 2:55
  • 3 1
 I enjoyed this one for the large number of crashes that did not involve jumps. Not that I don't like jumps, but its my personal experience that getting in the air carries a much larger risk of crashing, especially as you are learning. Just failing into a terrible crash while not really pushing the limits has real satisfactions as a viewer
  • 5 0
 Not saying there was some divine intervention at 1:02. But maybe.....
  • 5 0
 It was a hard day today !
  • 3 0
 I see PB started recycling previous content. Good, I am always in support of recycling.
  • 2 0
 Yup one my clips and my buddies clips were reposted this week from previous years.
  • 1 0
 And I handed them a lasagna of a video of a Patroller at a World Cup race going OTB in slow motion. Come on PB!
  • 4 0
 My boy @0:33 is trying the skills with Phil gap, and didn't quite make it.
  • 3 0
 There have already been a couple of fails in exactly that attempt.
  • 2 0
 Looks like he went pretty deep on the jump before and lost some speed.
  • 1 0
 Fort Hill Fails
  • 3 0
 Next on my list of protective gear - chest and back.
  • 3 0
 Inflatable fat man suit made of Kevlar is next for me
  • 1 0
 @swellhunter: I'd buy that too. lol
  • 3 0
 Deadpan "Bravo". Should be the response to all wipeouts.
  • 3 0
 I'm going on a road ride. Shit's too dangerous out there.
  • 2 0
 Ask Jared Graves about that.
  • 3 0
 @Snowytrail: that was the…never mind
  • 2 0
 hell it was a rough one this week!
  • 2 0
 Heavy set of fails today, haha.
  • 3 0
 Bravo!
  • 1 0
 1:24, I wouldn't put myself in that position if my riding buddies had this skill level.
  • 1 0
 i love the savage carnage!!!
  • 1 0
 1:15 .....Brandnertal classic.
  • 1 0
 I think we saw people die this week...
  • 1 0
 is the rider of 1:00 still alive. damn that was horrible to watch!
  • 2 0
 Lawndart edition
  • 1 0
 There was no way the guy at 2:07 *wasn't* going over the bars.
  • 1 0
 3.05...wow.
  • 1 2
 first
  • 1 2
 
  • 1 2
 





