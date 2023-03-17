Watch
Video: Friday Fails #264
Mar 17, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
4
0
danger13
(20 mins ago)
Watching this sitting in the emergency room after crashing my motorcycle on ice riding to work this morning. Not sure if it makes me feel better or worse. At least there's no video...
[Reply]
1
0
jsnfschr
(5 mins ago)
Watching this, sitting in my office on the trauma unit of a hospital, waiting for summer and bike season...
[Reply]
1
0
liv2mountainbike2
(33 mins ago)
The rider laughing when he bounced off the tree! Haha... always great when the crash results in more embarrasment than injury!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(4 mins ago)
@3.15 the way Scott jumped up and adjusted his shades in a nonchalant manner also made me chuckle.
[Reply]
1
0
astrofusion
(38 mins ago)
You know it's a good scorp when your spine rebounds and you ollie like a damn skateboard! @25 seconds in!
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(35 mins ago)
Skyler's OK. I'm sure I've seen that one before.
[Reply]
2
0
Danntana78
(8 mins ago)
Skyler should stick to Grounder
[Reply]
2
1
Endurahbrah
(27 mins ago)
Jesus these mountain bikes we ride are dangerous!
[Reply]
1
0
DCF
(21 mins ago)
The thumbnail this week is epic
[Reply]
1
0
WTF-IDK
(18 mins ago)
Lots of scorpions this week
[Reply]
1
0
rjm94566
(10 mins ago)
Thanks bud, but I think I'll just go for a walk today.
[Reply]
