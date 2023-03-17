Video: Friday Fails #264

Mar 17, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Friday Fails


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Watching this sitting in the emergency room after crashing my motorcycle on ice riding to work this morning. Not sure if it makes me feel better or worse. At least there's no video...
  • 1 0
 Watching this, sitting in my office on the trauma unit of a hospital, waiting for summer and bike season...
  • 1 0
 The rider laughing when he bounced off the tree! Haha... always great when the crash results in more embarrasment than injury!
  • 1 0
 @3.15 the way Scott jumped up and adjusted his shades in a nonchalant manner also made me chuckle.
  • 1 0
 You know it's a good scorp when your spine rebounds and you ollie like a damn skateboard! @25 seconds in!
  • 1 0
 Skyler's OK. I'm sure I've seen that one before.
  • 2 0
 Skyler should stick to Grounder
  • 2 1
 Jesus these mountain bikes we ride are dangerous!
  • 1 0
 The thumbnail this week is epic
  • 1 0
 Lots of scorpions this week
  • 1 0
 Thanks bud, but I think I'll just go for a walk today.





