Video: Friday Fails #265

Mar 24, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
210862 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
104757 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
92298 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
90682 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
87511 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
69212 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
68669 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
67318 views

20 Comments

  • 8 0
 That is a brutal compilation this week.
  • 1 0
 I was just thinking that too
  • 4 0
 There are three basic categories today:
1) It was a one off, these things happen.
2) A for effort, don't let it slow you down.
3) Your understanding of your skillset is completely warped.
  • 5 0
 Dude at :50 survive? JFC...
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Lots of I’m hurt moans this week.
  • 3 0
 Nasty fails today. Dude at 1:38. Facial reconstruction required.
  • 1 0
 OMG…. 1:38 was as brutal a faceplant as I’ve ever seen.
  • 3 0
 TREES: 6
RIDERS: 0

...keep trying
  • 2 0
 Friday fails ? more like taco Tuesday .... Many died to bring us this compilation
  • 2 0
 Win for the chiropractors today.
  • 2 0
 That line at 2:09 looks fun though
  • 2 0
 1:28 was his last act to raise his dropper in mid air?
  • 1 0
 Holy ejection seat..!
  • 1 0
 I'm opening a rider training school and I'm calling it "O'Jesus". Seems like that's who these guys are looking for.
  • 1 0
 That last one he mustve been going warp speed his bike did 5 flips and was still going
  • 2 0
 Carnage abound!
  • 1 0
 I was going to say- looked like humerus fracture at :50
  • 2 0
 RIP harold
  • 2 0
 I’m done!
  • 1 0
 Ouch!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040222
Mobile Version of Website