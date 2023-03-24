Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #265
Mar 24, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
20 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
210862 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
104757 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
92298 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
90682 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
87511 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
69212 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
68669 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
67318 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
TrailPrancer
(55 mins ago)
That is a brutal compilation this week.
[Reply]
1
0
noakeabean
(29 mins ago)
I was just thinking that too
[Reply]
4
0
sonuvagun
(35 mins ago)
There are three basic categories today:
1) It was a one off, these things happen.
2) A for effort, don't let it slow you down.
3) Your understanding of your skillset is completely warped.
[Reply]
5
0
wolftwenty1
(1 hours ago)
Dude at :50 survive? JFC...
[Reply]
1
0
Someoldfart
(54 mins ago)
Yeah. Lots of I’m hurt moans this week.
[Reply]
3
0
Geriatric-J
(46 mins ago)
Nasty fails today. Dude at 1:38. Facial reconstruction required.
[Reply]
1
0
radiusofone
(14 mins ago)
OMG…. 1:38 was as brutal a faceplant as I’ve ever seen.
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(41 mins ago)
TREES: 6
RIDERS: 0
...keep trying
[Reply]
2
0
docs90
(9 mins ago)
Friday fails ? more like taco Tuesday .... Many died to bring us this compilation
[Reply]
2
0
canuck7870
(42 mins ago)
Win for the chiropractors today.
[Reply]
2
0
j-p-i
(39 mins ago)
That line at 2:09 looks fun though
[Reply]
2
0
JohanG
(36 mins ago)
1:28 was his last act to raise his dropper in mid air?
[Reply]
1
0
radiusofone
(12 mins ago)
Holy ejection seat..!
[Reply]
1
0
Fatburl
(31 mins ago)
I'm opening a rider training school and I'm calling it "O'Jesus". Seems like that's who these guys are looking for.
[Reply]
1
0
endurogan
(13 mins ago)
That last one he mustve been going warp speed his bike did 5 flips and was still going
[Reply]
2
0
Jason86951
(58 mins ago)
Carnage abound!
[Reply]
1
0
GnarAZ
(57 mins ago)
I was going to say- looked like humerus fracture at :50
[Reply]
2
0
NateO14
(47 mins ago)
RIP harold
[Reply]
2
0
keepinupwjones
(46 mins ago)
I’m done!
[Reply]
1
0
socalirider
(9 mins ago)
Ouch!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040222
Mobile Version of Website
20 Comments
1) It was a one off, these things happen.
2) A for effort, don't let it slow you down.
3) Your understanding of your skillset is completely warped.
RIDERS: 0
...keep trying