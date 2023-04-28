Watch
Video: Friday Fails #270
Apr 28, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
BenLow2019
(11 mins ago)
The crash into the edge of the metal gate - so brutal
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(1 mins ago)
I can sit passively through most fails, but that one had be clinched.
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(13 mins ago)
Thanks for posting the link to Pinkbike this time.
[Reply]
1
0
WebfootWitchHat
(3 mins ago)
1:17 - TIMBER!!!
[Reply]
4 Comments