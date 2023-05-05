Watch
Video: Friday Fails #271
May 5, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
6 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
number44
(15 mins ago)
This makes me pretty stoked to have aged into a mellow XC toodler-about, who can no longer afford to break his body. You can keep your "sends" and "braps" and whippersnapper exploits. I think 3/4 of these fails would have killed or paralyzed me.
[Reply]
2
0
question
(17 mins ago)
Might just be me, but after every couple episodes of watching FF, I go out and turn down my rebound. Went out today and it was all the way down. Now have to start over!!
[Reply]
3
0
ShredlyMcShredface
(17 mins ago)
Pretty tame this week, I count only 2 trips to the hospital.
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(8 mins ago)
0:35 was a quality tuck and roll by the young-un. 2:00 was a bonus 2 for 1.
[Reply]
1
0
Snowytrail
(14 mins ago)
Bike @ 20 seconds flies an awful long way.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(14 mins ago)
Very bold to wear a tank top among the yucca and cactus
[Reply]
