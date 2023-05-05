Video: Friday Fails #271

May 5, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1
55684 views
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
51530 views
Slack Randoms: Boat Camper Bikes, Chainless Champs, Rocket Kart Fires & More
43427 views
Check Out: Clothing, Tools, & Cleaners
37167 views
Tech Briefing: May 2023
33723 views
Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices
26313 views
Must Watch: Adam Brayton in "The Ultimate Hammer"
25541 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
24125 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 This makes me pretty stoked to have aged into a mellow XC toodler-about, who can no longer afford to break his body. You can keep your "sends" and "braps" and whippersnapper exploits. I think 3/4 of these fails would have killed or paralyzed me.
  • 2 0
 Might just be me, but after every couple episodes of watching FF, I go out and turn down my rebound. Went out today and it was all the way down. Now have to start over!!
  • 3 0
 Pretty tame this week, I count only 2 trips to the hospital.
  • 1 0
 0:35 was a quality tuck and roll by the young-un. 2:00 was a bonus 2 for 1.
  • 1 0
 Bike @ 20 seconds flies an awful long way.
  • 1 0
 Very bold to wear a tank top among the yucca and cactus





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038118
Mobile Version of Website