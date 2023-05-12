Video: Friday Fails #272

May 12, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


21 Comments

  • 11 0
 1:27 revisiting the most legendary fail site of mtb history
  • 2 0
 Yes, I just went looking for the cliff-bush-train drop last night to show a friend, but didn't know what to search for. Any link?
  • 2 0
 @alwaysOTB: www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2a_oRBXTwQ
  • 1 0
 @SuitedFingers: oh damn!
  • 1 0
 Best spot ever for huck to flat tests.
  • 1 0
 Probably only second to "let my ibis do the work".
  • 5 0
 if someone was yelling "GO GOOGOGOOOO GO GO GO GO" from behind me, I'd crash, too
  • 1 0
 I assume that was his ridding buddy and not some rando he was goading into hitting the jump....lol
  • 2 0
 I was just thinking that (in most cases) if you have to tell someone to go faster perhaps they're not ready for the feature they're about to hit?
  • 4 0
 Yes - @ 1:35 check phone to see if you got the shot - never mind your buddy snapped his neck.
  • 6 0
 take your time....he's not going anywhere
  • 2 0
 2 times Chatel bikepark? The backwards ladder slide and the second to last hip landing slide was there i believe.
  • 2 0
 1:40 - О пичку матерну
  • 1 0
 "Hes gonna overshoot it!"
Also Ol' Max from Vallnord doing gymnastics again
  • 2 0
 Someone needs to tell the guy at 1:05 he can't sleep there
  • 1 0
 Did the guy at 2:45 try to take his head off with the sharp edge of the boulder?
  • 1 0
 1:38- that feature keeps taking victims
  • 1 0
 :13 - Hype man gone wrong.
  • 1 0
 Bumder
  • 1 0
 Big oof @ 2:00
  • 1 0
 Aye caramba - 2:44





