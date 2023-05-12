Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: Friday Fails #272
May 12, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
21 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
70398 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
69325 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
48833 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
43101 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
42853 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
39842 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
39435 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
34836 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
SickEdit
(1 hours ago)
1:27 revisiting the most legendary fail site of mtb history
[Reply]
2
0
alwaysOTB
(58 mins ago)
Yes, I just went looking for the cliff-bush-train drop last night to show a friend, but didn't know what to search for. Any link?
[Reply]
2
0
SuitedFingers
(31 mins ago)
@alwaysOTB
:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2a_oRBXTwQ
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 mins ago)
@SuitedFingers
: oh damn!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(2 mins ago)
Best spot ever for huck to flat tests.
[Reply]
1
0
ndefeo96
(0 mins ago)
Probably only second to "let my ibis do the work".
[Reply]
5
0
tegnamo
(43 mins ago)
if someone was yelling "GO GOOGOGOOOO GO GO GO GO" from behind me, I'd crash, too
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(22 mins ago)
I assume that was his ridding buddy and not some rando he was goading into hitting the jump....lol
[Reply]
2
0
jaytdubs
(18 mins ago)
I was just thinking that (in most cases) if you have to tell someone to go faster perhaps they're not ready for the feature they're about to hit?
[Reply]
4
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
Yes - @ 1:35 check phone to see if you got the shot - never mind your buddy snapped his neck.
[Reply]
6
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
take your time....he's not going anywhere
[Reply]
2
0
Lasse2000
(57 mins ago)
2 times Chatel bikepark? The backwards ladder slide and the second to last hip landing slide was there i believe.
[Reply]
2
0
hri100
(1 hours ago)
1:40 - О пичку матерну
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
(1 hours ago)
"Hes gonna overshoot it!"
Also Ol' Max from Vallnord doing gymnastics again
[Reply]
2
0
BMXJJ327
(33 mins ago)
Someone needs to tell the guy at 1:05 he can't sleep there
[Reply]
1
0
BornOnTwo
(8 mins ago)
Did the guy at 2:45 try to take his head off with the sharp edge of the boulder?
[Reply]
1
0
d-dog123
(57 mins ago)
1:38- that feature keeps taking victims
[Reply]
1
0
Struggleteam
(40 mins ago)
:13 - Hype man gone wrong.
[Reply]
1
0
Smokey79
(1 hours ago)
Bumder
[Reply]
1
0
AveryElla
(1 hours ago)
Big oof @ 2:00
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(10 mins ago)
Aye caramba - 2:44
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.063946
Mobile Version of Website
21 Comments
Also Ol' Max from Vallnord doing gymnastics again