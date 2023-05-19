Watch
Video: Friday Fails #273
May 19, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
12 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
commental
(48 mins ago)
@0.21 I bet the guy soon stopped laughing when he realised his bike had gone from being a Big Nine to 2 Small Four And A Halves.
[Reply]
5
0
ncrider5
(39 mins ago)
It sounded like the bike was already broken before the crash hahah
[Reply]
1
0
Templar980
(11 mins ago)
@ncrider5
: Had to be with how easily it came apart. Just another reminder to never skip the pre-ride inspection lol
[Reply]
3
0
suspended-flesh
(53 mins ago)
I felt real pain watching some of these.
[Reply]
2
0
Johnnie8
(50 mins ago)
Awesome to see Clavicle Hill at work in this video. Love how the family friendly trails in Utah have mandatory drops.
[Reply]
3
0
juicebanger
(1 hours ago)
Flex stays gone wild!
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(1 hours ago)
WRONG WAY! Yeah... I've been the wrong way guy.
[Reply]
1
0
Pinemtn
(1 hours ago)
0:30 that guys face got absolutely smashed
[Reply]
2
0
maddiver
(1 hours ago)
BRUTAL
[Reply]
1
0
jubilee55
(35 mins ago)
:56 Diablo drop on Cougar Ridge?
[Reply]
1
0
rhamej
(30 mins ago)
the 2:30 guy got what he deserved.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
The carnage at :27!
[Reply]
