Video: Friday Fails #273

May 19, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
54061 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
53137 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
48563 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
48390 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
34952 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
33982 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
32052 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
26282 views

12 Comments

  • 8 0
 @0.21 I bet the guy soon stopped laughing when he realised his bike had gone from being a Big Nine to 2 Small Four And A Halves.
  • 5 0
 It sounded like the bike was already broken before the crash hahah
  • 1 0
 @ncrider5: Had to be with how easily it came apart. Just another reminder to never skip the pre-ride inspection lol
  • 3 0
 I felt real pain watching some of these.
  • 2 0
 Awesome to see Clavicle Hill at work in this video. Love how the family friendly trails in Utah have mandatory drops.
  • 3 0
 Flex stays gone wild!
  • 2 0
 WRONG WAY! Yeah... I've been the wrong way guy.
  • 1 0
 0:30 that guys face got absolutely smashed
  • 2 0
 BRUTAL
  • 1 0
 :56 Diablo drop on Cougar Ridge?
  • 1 0
 the 2:30 guy got what he deserved.
  • 1 0
 The carnage at :27!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039062
Mobile Version of Website