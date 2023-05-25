Video: Friday Fails #274

May 26, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


14 Comments

  • 3 0
 "OH JESUS!!!" is right. That was a horrific sounding crazy....

And I must admit, I enjoy when people schraple themselves into eating dirt.
  • 3 0
 that fall into the creek he spent more time in the air than he did on the log
  • 1 1
 I see a lot of crashes where the rider didn’t lean back enough.

I blame some of this on modern bike design , where they tell people to “ride from the Middle of the bike and front reaches so long, that you have consciously weight the front wheel.

Rider skills also are not leveled up enough for jumps that big as well/. Dead sailoring the jumps…
  • 2 0
 So, all our comments from when this got posted Thursday afternoon have been deleted?
  • 2 0
 That second clip was one of the best ones I've seen , I think ever.
  • 2 0
 3:02 is the SRAM direct mount transmission test we are waiting for,
  • 1 0
 Would be cool to see an edition of first run fails but then sticking it on a second attempt
  • 1 0
 I think the "bunasigh bunasigh...reet" means "buddy - pull up your track pants your butt crack is sticking out"
  • 3 1
 Its still Thursday Big Grin
  • 1 0
 RIP to every front wheel harmed in the filming of these videos
  • 2 0
 Backflips seem hard
  • 1 0
 they aren't (compared to other advanced tricks) but most people, including me, don't commit enough and eat shit
  • 1 0
 Almost a sick tail whip @ 1:04... denied.





