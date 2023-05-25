Watch
Video: Friday Fails #274
May 26, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
14 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
14 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
krka73
(1 hours ago)
"OH JESUS!!!" is right. That was a horrific sounding crazy....
And I must admit, I enjoy when people schraple themselves into eating dirt.
[Reply]
3
0
flaflow
(18 hours ago)
that fall into the creek he spent more time in the air than he did on the log
[Reply]
1
1
Saidrick
(11 mins ago)
I see a lot of crashes where the rider didn’t lean back enough.
I blame some of this on modern bike design , where they tell people to “ride from the Middle of the bike and front reaches so long, that you have consciously weight the front wheel.
Rider skills also are not leveled up enough for jumps that big as well/. Dead sailoring the jumps…
[Reply]
2
0
bishopsmike
(20 mins ago)
So, all our comments from when this got posted Thursday afternoon have been deleted?
[Reply]
2
0
dgwww
(1 hours ago)
That second clip was one of the best ones I've seen , I think ever.
[Reply]
2
0
LucaP
(1 hours ago)
3:02 is the SRAM direct mount transmission test we are waiting for,
[Reply]
1
0
wombatblast
(28 mins ago)
Would be cool to see an edition of first run fails but then sticking it on a second attempt
[Reply]
1
0
deepcovedave
(28 mins ago)
I think the "bunasigh bunasigh...reet" means "buddy - pull up your track pants your butt crack is sticking out"
[Reply]
3
1
Wabit
(15 hours ago)
Its still Thursday
[Reply]
1
0
jonbrady85
(1 hours ago)
RIP to every front wheel harmed in the filming of these videos
[Reply]
2
0
stalkinghorse
(48 mins ago)
Backflips seem hard
[Reply]
1
0
Jacob-Rausch
(32 mins ago)
they aren't (compared to other advanced tricks) but most people, including me, don't commit enough and eat shit
[Reply]
1
0
Lemke
(23 mins ago)
Almost a sick tail whip @ 1:04... denied.
[Reply]
