Video: Friday Fails #275
Jun 2, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
11 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
BenLow2019
(51 mins ago)
I classify the clip at ~1.20 as a 'Save" vice a "Fail".
[Reply]
5
0
Arepiscopo
(49 mins ago)
Let's play What's That Noise: Bike, Bone, or Branch??
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(1 mins ago)
Hall of Fame FF if you get all 3.
[Reply]
4
0
heze
(49 mins ago)
The only video I am okay with autoplay on
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(35 mins ago)
There are several thing in life that are easier and safer if you wear knee pads, jumping a mtb is definitely one of them.
[Reply]
1
0
locaroka
(19 mins ago)
Sometimes you can tell things are going to go wrong just by how they are pedalling into it.
[Reply]
1
0
zedpm
(36 mins ago)
2:50 got attacked by the turf monster.
[Reply]
1
0
cbcbike
(34 mins ago)
The definition of JRA
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(3 mins ago)
@2:32
[Rider 6] Oh!
[Rider 7] Aw
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(44 mins ago)
"NO TURNING BACK NOW!!"
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(10 mins ago)
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
[Reply]
