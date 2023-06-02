Video: Friday Fails #275

Jun 2, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
46128 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
44221 views
Pinkbike Poll: Clipless vs Flat - What's Your Pedal Preference?
39123 views
Tech Briefing: May 2023
38538 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
37367 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
29817 views
British Cycling Limits Transgender Women Competing in Female Categories
29052 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
24334 views

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 I classify the clip at ~1.20 as a 'Save" vice a "Fail".
  • 5 0
 Let's play What's That Noise: Bike, Bone, or Branch??
  • 1 0
 Hall of Fame FF if you get all 3.
  • 4 0
 The only video I am okay with autoplay on
  • 2 0
 There are several thing in life that are easier and safer if you wear knee pads, jumping a mtb is definitely one of them.
  • 1 0
 Sometimes you can tell things are going to go wrong just by how they are pedalling into it.
  • 1 0
 2:50 got attacked by the turf monster.
  • 1 0
 The definition of JRA
  • 1 0
 @2:32
[Rider 6] Oh!
[Rider 7] Aw
  • 1 0
 "NO TURNING BACK NOW!!"
  • 1 0
 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040839
Mobile Version of Website