Video: Friday Fails #276

Jun 9, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


Another incredible batch of fails to make your Friday even better.


Friday Fails is presented by YOSHIMURA.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Yoshimura


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73878 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
62020 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
46113 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
45430 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34692 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
33494 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
29689 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27472 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Not sure what's going on at 2:40, but it looks rowdy.
  • 2 0
 What was the possible "good" outcome for the line at 2:42?
  • 1 0
 The front wheel snapping off right off the bat had me hooked. Like a Mission Impossible intro Big Grin
  • 1 0
 LETS'S GOOOooOoooOooooooO!!!!!
  • 1 0
 2:12 gives a pretty good chuckle
  • 1 0
 first view!!!!!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049278
Mobile Version of Website