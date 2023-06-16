Video: Friday Fails #277

Jun 16, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.





13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Never heard someone so excited to hit their nutz!
  • 2 0
 whoooo whooooo
  • 2 0
 You know you are in for a treat when you see a DH rider sitting on his seat, wearing what appears to be a giant laptop backpack.
  • 3 0
 3:26: "my nut"

so not the first time that's happened
  • 1 0
 3:13, looked pretty minimal, but looks like he might have taken that rock to the face. Not sure how his handlebars ripped a 180 that fast
  • 1 0
 That last guy must be a real square, otherwise he'd have blasted out with DEEEEZ NUTS! NWA style. I think that was his real fail, right there.
  • 1 0
 2:17 - if a biker crashes in the forest and nobody can see it happen - is it a Fail?
  • 3 0
 Ach du Scheisse!!!
  • 2 0
 Professional riders. Do not try to do this at home !
  • 2 0
 Schizah!
  • 1 0
 I am a passenger And I ride, and I ride
  • 1 0
 1:36 -- The fail is the trailbuilder that put those features together
  • 1 0
 Whoo! Whoo! - My nuts!
Haha great way to end it! Listen w/ cc





