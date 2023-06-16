Watch
Video: Friday Fails #277
Jun 16, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura Cycling
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Yoshimura
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
139881 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
69931 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51195 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
50939 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40821 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40282 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
32512 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31054 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
SCCC120
(40 mins ago)
Never heard someone so excited to hit their nutz!
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(31 mins ago)
whoooo whooooo
[Reply]
2
0
lazyname
(18 mins ago)
You know you are in for a treat when you see a DH rider sitting on his seat, wearing what appears to be a giant laptop backpack.
[Reply]
3
0
overconfident
(33 mins ago)
3:26: "my nut"
so not the first time that's happened
[Reply]
1
0
lazyname
(19 mins ago)
3:13, looked pretty minimal, but looks like he might have taken that rock to the face. Not sure how his handlebars ripped a 180 that fast
[Reply]
1
0
danger13
(13 mins ago)
That last guy must be a real square, otherwise he'd have blasted out with DEEEEZ NUTS! NWA style. I think that was his real fail, right there.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(54 mins ago)
2:17 - if a biker crashes in the forest and nobody can see it happen - is it a Fail?
[Reply]
3
0
stuggidavid
(35 mins ago)
Ach du Scheisse!!!
[Reply]
2
0
Grononosse
(26 mins ago)
Professional riders. Do not try to do this at home !
[Reply]
2
0
mikeyfresh1990
(52 mins ago)
Schizah!
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(39 mins ago)
I am a passenger And I ride, and I ride
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(37 mins ago)
1:36 -- The fail is the trailbuilder that put those features together
[Reply]
1
0
thehighwheeler
(29 mins ago)
Whoo! Whoo! - My nuts!
Haha great way to end it! Listen w/ cc
[Reply]
