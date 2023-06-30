Watch
Video: Friday Fails #279
Jun 30, 2023
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
cbcbike
(49 mins ago)
I recognize that species of tree. It's the Great Northern Shoulderous Dislocaticus
[Reply]
6
0
AndrewHardtail
(45 mins ago)
0:31 “why are we laughing?”
[Reply]
4
0
Tmackstab
(56 mins ago)
The video with the dude with no visor was a double Friday Fail, those are rare
[Reply]
3
0
bendy12345
(1 hours ago)
I don't know what's worse. A face full of rocks or a full body smash into a tree.
[Reply]
3
0
ShredlyMcShredface
(48 mins ago)
Trees 3 Riders 0. Trees Win
[Reply]
2
0
Lokirides
(36 mins ago)
Kid on the fully rigid bike, white water helmet, and polo shirt... not exactly set up for success, were they?
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(16 mins ago)
The most valuable thing I learned in my motorcycle safety class was about target fixation: if you look at something, you *are* going to run into it.
[Reply]
2
0
B-Roadie
(1 hours ago)
1999 called, they've got your peak.
[Reply]
1
0
danstirtal
(16 mins ago)
The guy at 2:12 is probably lucky he crashed where he did, it was only going to be worse from there.
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(14 mins ago)
Man that wasn't a rock garden, that was a hundred thousand acre rock ranch. Helmet saved the day there.
[Reply]
1
0
Bmxtar
(5 mins ago)
First time in be seen a clip from the North Fruita desert in the Friday fails…
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(3 mins ago)
She saw see saw now she's sure sore.
[Reply]
