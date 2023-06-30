Video: Friday Fails #279

Jun 30, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.





12 Comments
  • 8 0
 I recognize that species of tree. It's the Great Northern Shoulderous Dislocaticus
  • 6 0
 0:31 “why are we laughing?”
  • 4 0
 The video with the dude with no visor was a double Friday Fail, those are rare
  • 3 0
 I don't know what's worse. A face full of rocks or a full body smash into a tree.
  • 3 0
 Trees 3 Riders 0. Trees Win
  • 2 0
 Kid on the fully rigid bike, white water helmet, and polo shirt... not exactly set up for success, were they?
  • 1 0
 The most valuable thing I learned in my motorcycle safety class was about target fixation: if you look at something, you *are* going to run into it.
  • 2 0
 1999 called, they've got your peak.
  • 1 0
 The guy at 2:12 is probably lucky he crashed where he did, it was only going to be worse from there.
  • 1 0
 Man that wasn't a rock garden, that was a hundred thousand acre rock ranch. Helmet saved the day there.
  • 1 0
 First time in be seen a clip from the North Fruita desert in the Friday fails…
  • 1 0
 She saw see saw now she's sure sore.





