Video: Friday Fails #288

Sep 1, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
993 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123332 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52587 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
44520 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
40077 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37710 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
37289 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
35959 views
Staff Ride: Seb Stott's Canyon Strive CFR
34230 views

6 Comments
  • 2 0
 giggles over there on Clip #9....not sure I've seen anyone so excited to be tumbling down boulders

...Thank you for numbering the clips PB, well done
  • 2 0
 Got to love the close up of the trailside trash at the very end.
  • 1 0
 That moment of joy as you see a soft hedge to catch your fall. Best day ever.
  • 1 0
 Woman at 1:04 seems in surprisingly good spirits for having navigated that chute face first
  • 1 0
 #26 was so bad it almost looked intentional
  • 1 0
 I like the clip counter. That's a nice Friday Fail upgrade.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.149221
Mobile Version of Website