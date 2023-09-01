Watch
Video: Friday Fails #288
Sep 1, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
6 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
993 articles
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
SATN-XC
(5 mins ago)
giggles over there on Clip #9....not sure I've seen anyone so excited to be tumbling down boulders
...Thank you for numbering the clips PB, well done
[Reply]
2
0
Bleatbleat
(10 mins ago)
Got to love the close up of the trailside trash at the very end.
[Reply]
1
0
noplacelikeloam
(4 mins ago)
That moment of joy as you see a soft hedge to catch your fall. Best day ever.
[Reply]
1
0
BullMooose
(3 mins ago)
Woman at 1:04 seems in surprisingly good spirits for having navigated that chute face first
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(4 mins ago)
#26
was so bad it almost looked intentional
[Reply]
1
0
toast2266
(1 mins ago)
I like the clip counter. That's a nice Friday Fail upgrade.
[Reply]
