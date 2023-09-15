Watch
Video: Friday Fails #290
Sep 15, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
9 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,001 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
mafflin
(2 hours ago)
That first one... That's nuts!
[Reply]
3
2
Mtmw
(26 mins ago)
The "first" one has no number, and the one after it is numbered one. We have to assume a decrement scheme is in place, and most likely an unsigned integer, so if we subtract 1 from clip 1, we get clip FFFFFFFF.
Which is a great name for that clip.
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(0 mins ago)
@Mtmw
: All good software engineers use zero based indexing
[Reply]
3
0
nateb
(36 mins ago)
I want the sound
#16
made as my ringtone for my ex.
[Reply]
2
0
sdaly
(31 mins ago)
FF pro tip - Always grab a handful of front brake while you're in the air on your jumps. See you next Friday
[Reply]
1
0
moturner
(20 mins ago)
additional FF pro tip - when riding off a drop, grab an assertive handful of rear brake once your front wheel is off the ground
[Reply]
1
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(11 mins ago)
I was thinking the same damn thing, BMX backgrounds are needed, no front brake, not a problem.
[Reply]
1
0
snomaster
(15 mins ago)
25 had potential face splinters. ouch!
[Reply]
2
0
paulomach
(13 mins ago)
14 - typical e-biker?
[Reply]
Which is a great name for that clip.