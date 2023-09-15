Video: Friday Fails #290

Sep 15, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Friday Fails


9 Comments
  • 4 0
 That first one... That's nuts!
  • 3 2
 The "first" one has no number, and the one after it is numbered one. We have to assume a decrement scheme is in place, and most likely an unsigned integer, so if we subtract 1 from clip 1, we get clip FFFFFFFF.
Which is a great name for that clip.
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: All good software engineers use zero based indexing
  • 3 0
 I want the sound #16 made as my ringtone for my ex.
  • 2 0
 FF pro tip - Always grab a handful of front brake while you're in the air on your jumps. See you next Friday
  • 1 0
 additional FF pro tip - when riding off a drop, grab an assertive handful of rear brake once your front wheel is off the ground
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same damn thing, BMX backgrounds are needed, no front brake, not a problem.
  • 1 0
 25 had potential face splinters. ouch!
  • 2 0
 14 - typical e-biker?





