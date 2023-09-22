Video: Friday Fails #291

Sep 22, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,002 articles
7 Comments
  • 3 0
 I was on a phone call when I saw number 5 hit that tree. The person on the other end of the line asked if I was ok when they heard my reaction.
  • 1 0
 That was brutal....
  • 1 0
 Judging by the bark on tree they're not the first person to have done that
  • 1 0
 24 - I know. If I put helium in my tires I'll be able to jump higher and farther. What can go wrong?
  • 1 0
 Every now and again, I like to see an ibis do its job
  • 1 0
 Jesus was not helping him at 1:36!!
  • 1 0
 The ol' collarboner





