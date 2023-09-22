Watch
Video: Friday Fails #291
Sep 22, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,002 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
bdub5696
(21 mins ago)
I was on a phone call when I saw number 5 hit that tree. The person on the other end of the line asked if I was ok when they heard my reaction.
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(12 mins ago)
That was brutal....
[Reply]
1
0
beeeefkirky
(9 mins ago)
Judging by the bark on tree they're not the first person to have done that
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(7 mins ago)
24 - I know. If I put helium in my tires I'll be able to jump higher and farther. What can go wrong?
[Reply]
1
0
DCF
(11 mins ago)
Every now and again, I like to see an ibis do its job
[Reply]
1
0
question
(6 mins ago)
Jesus was not helping him at 1:36!!
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(12 mins ago)
The ol' collarboner
[Reply]
