Video: Friday Fails #293
Oct 6, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
23 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,010 articles
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
1
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
I saw more ads that actual FF - maybe it was just me.
[Reply]
3
0
f00bar
(33 mins ago)
uBlock Origin = no ads
[Reply]
1
0
mcharza
(23 mins ago)
Brave browser and uBlock origin, didn't see any ads
[Reply]
9
0
freeinpg
(58 mins ago)
If I have to watch two ads during this video at least one should include running fails......
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(8 mins ago)
A few questions for y'all:
1. Should you ask "are you OK?" while the person is still, literally crashing? Like, their head still hasn't made final contact with the rock/tree/ground and their riding partner is inquiring about long-term health outcomes?
2. What's the expectation of advice like "slow down!" when the person is already obviously out of control and in the act of crashing? Should you immediately follow up with
#1
above?
3. If you crash doing something really weak and stupid, and it was self-filmed, do you (a) immedaitely delete the clip and pretend it never happened, or (b) try and get it included in a widely-viewed forum like Friday Fails?
4. If we observe a bad outcome from (a) an e-biker doing something stupid, or (b) anyone with those god-damn bear bells on their bike, is it deemed "a fail", or more accurately "karma"?
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
#23
- that is the most half hearted "Good"....like he had in planned in his head to pump up the kiddo and couldn't course correct after he went down.
[Reply]
4
0
santos619
(52 mins ago)
It's like watching Youtube now
[Reply]
3
0
o-dubhshlaine
(46 mins ago)
Ironically, there weren’t any ads when I watched it on YouTube.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(45 mins ago)
Someone didn't pay the bill.
[Reply]
4
0
Tearsforgears
(49 mins ago)
And now a word from our sponsor...
[Reply]
1
0
zonoskar
(55 mins ago)
What was that guy @1:00 thinking? No need to have my feet on the pedals before you jump?
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(31 mins ago)
Fear & panic - there was no thinking.
[Reply]
1
0
Flc3344
(28 mins ago)
The pedal exploded off the crank in the jump. Look at the ramp, the pedal is sitting there.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(26 mins ago)
@Flc3344
: WOW! Good catch.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(30 mins ago)
#5
is my biggest fear when approaching a new wooden feature - pray the boards don't snap!
Damn harsh fail.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(47 mins ago)
Kid in
#1
so mad at his bike for failing him he's squaring up to fight it
[Reply]
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(47 mins ago)
Was
#12
at the Phil Oakey drop?
[Reply]
1
0
FaahkEet
(46 mins ago)
EMS already en route for
#2
(sirens in the background).
[Reply]
2
0
cbcbike
(40 mins ago)
# 9 Pedal Fail
[Reply]
1
0
polmagz
(21 mins ago)
exactly
[Reply]
1
0
Dustfarter
(8 mins ago)
Two ads now? F OFF with that shite Outside!
[Reply]
1
0
icanreachit
(40 mins ago)
Oh yeah.
[Reply]
1
0
mcharza
(27 mins ago)
1:08 a clear winner!
[Reply]
