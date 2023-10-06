Video: Friday Fails #293

Oct 6, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Friday Fails


23 Comments
  • 11 1
 I saw more ads that actual FF - maybe it was just me.
  • 3 0
 uBlock Origin = no ads
  • 1 0
 Brave browser and uBlock origin, didn't see any ads
  • 9 0
 If I have to watch two ads during this video at least one should include running fails......
  • 1 0
 A few questions for y'all:

1. Should you ask "are you OK?" while the person is still, literally crashing? Like, their head still hasn't made final contact with the rock/tree/ground and their riding partner is inquiring about long-term health outcomes?

2. What's the expectation of advice like "slow down!" when the person is already obviously out of control and in the act of crashing? Should you immediately follow up with #1 above?

3. If you crash doing something really weak and stupid, and it was self-filmed, do you (a) immedaitely delete the clip and pretend it never happened, or (b) try and get it included in a widely-viewed forum like Friday Fails?

4. If we observe a bad outcome from (a) an e-biker doing something stupid, or (b) anyone with those god-damn bear bells on their bike, is it deemed "a fail", or more accurately "karma"?
  • 2 0
 #23 - that is the most half hearted "Good"....like he had in planned in his head to pump up the kiddo and couldn't course correct after he went down.
  • 4 0
 It's like watching Youtube now
  • 3 0
 Ironically, there weren’t any ads when I watched it on YouTube.
  • 1 0
 Someone didn't pay the bill.
  • 4 0
 And now a word from our sponsor...
  • 1 0
 What was that guy @1:00 thinking? No need to have my feet on the pedals before you jump?
  • 1 0
 Fear & panic - there was no thinking.
  • 1 0
 The pedal exploded off the crank in the jump. Look at the ramp, the pedal is sitting there.
  • 1 0
 @Flc3344: WOW! Good catch.
  • 1 0
 #5 is my biggest fear when approaching a new wooden feature - pray the boards don't snap!
Damn harsh fail.
  • 1 0
 Kid in #1 so mad at his bike for failing him he's squaring up to fight it
  • 1 0
 Was #12 at the Phil Oakey drop?
  • 1 0
 EMS already en route for #2 (sirens in the background).
  • 2 0
 # 9 Pedal Fail
  • 1 0
 exactly
  • 1 0
 Two ads now? F OFF with that shite Outside!
  • 1 0
 Oh yeah.
  • 1 0
 1:08 a clear winner!





