Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Friday Fails #295
Oct 20, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
9 Comments
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,023 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
87802 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
79607 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
74275 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta 5 SX - Supercross for a Reason
51174 views
Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 - Is Parkduro a Thing?
49364 views
Day 1 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023
49235 views
9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023
46390 views
Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023
44853 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
MacDadday
(1 hours ago)
#15
is lucky he didn't smoke a tree going full friggin gas.
[Reply]
3
0
tomfoolerybackground
(1 hours ago)
#18
looked like the end of Green Mamba on Beech Mtn. Always fun seeing the locals!
Also the wind gust with the puff of smoke on
#6
was so perfectly timed to sound like an explosion.
[Reply]
4
0
Ebab
(1 hours ago)
The real fail here is the amount of people coming in portrait. Also 15………. 15 was full tilt Peterbuilt into them there trees
[Reply]
3
0
h4ttorihanzo
(27 mins ago)
I thought the dust dispersion pattern on
#6
was pretty cool.
[Reply]
2
0
Sscottt
(1 hours ago)
The Kids are not OK edition? Seemed to be quite the youth movement today.
[Reply]
2
0
fiekaodclked
(1 hours ago)
sponsored by chainreaction
[Reply]
2
0
mcharza
(37 mins ago)
#12
Soft landing
[Reply]
1
0
Jaybirdy
(1 hours ago)
Daddy wasn’t there..
[Reply]
1
0
yoimaninja
(40 mins ago)
to take me to the urgent care
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034363
Mobile Version of Website
Also the wind gust with the puff of smoke on #6 was so perfectly timed to sound like an explosion.