Video: Friday Fails #295

Oct 20, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Friday Fails


9 Comments
  • 15 0
 #15 is lucky he didn't smoke a tree going full friggin gas.
  • 3 0
 #18 looked like the end of Green Mamba on Beech Mtn. Always fun seeing the locals!

Also the wind gust with the puff of smoke on #6 was so perfectly timed to sound like an explosion.
  • 4 0
 The real fail here is the amount of people coming in portrait. Also 15………. 15 was full tilt Peterbuilt into them there trees
  • 3 0
 I thought the dust dispersion pattern on #6 was pretty cool.
  • 2 0
 The Kids are not OK edition? Seemed to be quite the youth movement today.
  • 2 0
 sponsored by chainreaction
  • 2 0
 #12 Soft landing
  • 1 0
 Daddy wasn’t there..
  • 1 0
 to take me to the urgent care





