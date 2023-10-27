Watch
Video: Friday Fails #296
Oct 27, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
49 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,025 articles
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68993 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65376 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49495 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49195 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47546 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42956 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
42475 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
40384 views
49 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
14
0
slowerthanmydentist
(4 hours ago)
I admire all of those trying to rid the trails of dead leaves with their faces but might it be easier to use a rake?
[Reply]
12
0
shortcuttomoncton
(4 hours ago)
#30
damn……..new rear triangle day
[Reply]
7
0
judge-shredd
(4 hours ago)
I'm more worried about his b-hole
[Reply]
3
0
icanreachit
(3 hours ago)
Only one ride, lightly used.
[Reply]
1
0
ShredDoggg
(2 hours ago)
That one was the most painful to watch.
[Reply]
1
0
s100
(1 hours ago)
WeAreOne has a warranty claim coming their way. Just sliding along…
[Reply]
2
0
shortcuttomoncton
(1 hours ago)
@s100
: “…and when I landed the 1-foot drop, I heard a cracking sound…”
Hey, we’ve all been there
[Reply]
10
0
boopiejones
(5 hours ago)
What was #15’s plan? Either crash in the dirt or crash in the creek? I don’t see a line there at all.
[Reply]
9
0
KavuRider
(4 hours ago)
Huck to oblivion baby!
[Reply]
1
0
matthelm1
(3 hours ago)
I was thinking the same thing!
[Reply]
7
0
andrewbmxmtb
(3 hours ago)
Yup. I feel like that one went about as well as they could have hoped for.
[Reply]
7
0
locaroka
(3 hours ago)
I admire his reckless gusto! It will take him far.
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(3 hours ago)
Just inspired by Brage
[Reply]
2
0
MtbSince84
(2 hours ago)
@KavuRider
: And beyond!
[Reply]
7
0
frorider2
(5 hours ago)
Props to the
#20
videographer. Instead of immediately pointing camera to the ground, he calmly zoomed in on the unfolding carnage.
[Reply]
5
0
weeksy59
(5 hours ago)
6 sounds like me getting out of bed each day.
[Reply]
4
0
Mtbdialed
(5 hours ago)
can we talk about the handlebar position on #21??? are those......UPSIDEDOWN????
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(4 hours ago)
negative rise stem ....slammed XC bike
[Reply]
2
0
Mtbdialed
(3 hours ago)
@SATN-XC
: I thought about that, but the bars actually drop if you look close enough. they arent flat bars with a neg. stem. it's like Upside down 10-15mm riser bars or something...lol
[Reply]
3
0
BigMulaCeazy
(3 hours ago)
looooool what will roadies think of next?
[Reply]
2
0
overconfident
(3 hours ago)
I run mine like that for long easy rides, not jumps though...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/23146130
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
@Mtbdialed
: you got me to go back and look ..could be either but I'm leaning negative rise stem and flat bars since it is a Ghost hardtail. Though
@overconfident
's setup seems right on
[Reply]
6
0
john260164
(4 hours ago)
19. Pannier rack?
[Reply]
2
0
jayacheess
(4 hours ago)
Looks like it's on a full-sus mtb too. That's a first.
[Reply]
1
0
danrowe
(2 hours ago)
Butt buzz protection? JK
[Reply]
4
0
yoimaninja
(4 hours ago)
9 good way to break ur neck or spine. Stop hitting features u have no business hitting.
[Reply]
4
0
Peskycoots
(5 hours ago)
Brb just gone to check the air pressure in my fork
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(3 hours ago)
I was thinking that I should probably learn how to set my suspension up too.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(47 mins ago)
Set rebound speed to half or less.
[Reply]
1
0
VtVolk
(10 mins ago)
Just max out all the dials
[Reply]
3
0
BrambleLee
(4 hours ago)
Haven’t watched in a while. When did the numbering start? What a good idea!
[Reply]
3
1
bhuckley
(5 hours ago)
Ooophh..... Number 6 was GRAPHIC. Should be rated PG-13 for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(4 hours ago)
#6, There are easier ways to growl with your dog.
[Reply]
3
0
MtbSince84
(3 hours ago)
Is the truck OK?
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(2 hours ago)
Friday fail rule: if you're most likely to crash, go at the back of the train, unless your friend has a handlebar cam
[Reply]
1
0
MtbSince84
(2 hours ago)
This week's Friday Fails brought to you by the words "rawr", "hunh", "wah", "oy", and "ayuh-ayuh".
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(39 mins ago)
I think it is time for a round table Jaws scene to discuss scars and injuries from these crashes.
[Reply]
2
0
Ehsco
(20 mins ago)
#6
- The dog ran over like, you okay hooman?
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(5 hours ago)
is the first guy ok?
[Reply]
16
0
number44
(5 hours ago)
Yeah but probably another year before that Rampage invite....
[Reply]
3
0
SunsPSD
(4 hours ago)
That's the trail Kong right in UT? Looks so good.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(5 hours ago)
#29: the telemetry going from 37 kph right down to 3.kph says it all.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(4 hours ago)
#6
- why gloves are a good idea.
[Reply]
2
0
ShawMac
(4 hours ago)
11: Nice bailout!
[Reply]
1
0
Benfurby
(4 hours ago)
What was the sweet bike on 30??? It looked snazzy
[Reply]
1
0
ismellfish
(4 hours ago)
Who was videoing # 1, M.Night Shamalama?
[Reply]
1
0
nunyabiznes32
(2 hours ago)
#17
- Using the front brake in the corner?
[Reply]
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(2 hours ago)
Some heavy stuff today.
#17. Ewok tripwire?
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(48 mins ago)
Nate & Isaac
[Reply]
