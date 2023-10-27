Video: Friday Fails #296

Oct 27, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  




Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,025 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
68993 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
65376 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
49495 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
49195 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
47546 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
42956 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
42475 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
40384 views

49 Comments
  • 14 0
 I admire all of those trying to rid the trails of dead leaves with their faces but might it be easier to use a rake?
  • 12 0
 #30 damn……..new rear triangle day
  • 7 0
 I'm more worried about his b-hole
  • 3 0
 Only one ride, lightly used.
  • 1 0
 That one was the most painful to watch.
  • 1 0
 WeAreOne has a warranty claim coming their way. Just sliding along…
  • 2 0
 @s100: “…and when I landed the 1-foot drop, I heard a cracking sound…”

Hey, we’ve all been there
  • 10 0
 What was #15’s plan? Either crash in the dirt or crash in the creek? I don’t see a line there at all.
  • 9 0
 Huck to oblivion baby!
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing!
  • 7 0
 Yup. I feel like that one went about as well as they could have hoped for.
  • 7 0
 I admire his reckless gusto! It will take him far.
  • 1 0
 Just inspired by Brage
  • 2 0
 @KavuRider: And beyond!
  • 7 0
 Props to the #20 videographer. Instead of immediately pointing camera to the ground, he calmly zoomed in on the unfolding carnage.
  • 5 0
 6 sounds like me getting out of bed each day.
  • 4 0
 can we talk about the handlebar position on #21??? are those......UPSIDEDOWN????
  • 2 0
 negative rise stem ....slammed XC bike
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: I thought about that, but the bars actually drop if you look close enough. they arent flat bars with a neg. stem. it's like Upside down 10-15mm riser bars or something...lol
  • 3 0
 looooool what will roadies think of next?
  • 2 0
 I run mine like that for long easy rides, not jumps though...

www.pinkbike.com/photo/23146130
  • 1 0
 @Mtbdialed: you got me to go back and look ..could be either but I'm leaning negative rise stem and flat bars since it is a Ghost hardtail. Though @overconfident 's setup seems right on
  • 6 0
 19. Pannier rack?
  • 2 0
 Looks like it's on a full-sus mtb too. That's a first.
  • 1 0
 Butt buzz protection? JK
  • 4 0
 9 good way to break ur neck or spine. Stop hitting features u have no business hitting.
  • 4 0
 Brb just gone to check the air pressure in my fork
  • 1 0
 I was thinking that I should probably learn how to set my suspension up too.
  • 1 0
 Set rebound speed to half or less.
  • 1 0
 Just max out all the dials
  • 3 0
 Haven’t watched in a while. When did the numbering start? What a good idea!
  • 3 1
 Ooophh..... Number 6 was GRAPHIC. Should be rated PG-13 for sure.
  • 2 0
 #6, There are easier ways to growl with your dog.
  • 3 0
 Is the truck OK?
  • 1 0
 Friday fail rule: if you're most likely to crash, go at the back of the train, unless your friend has a handlebar cam
  • 1 0
 This week's Friday Fails brought to you by the words "rawr", "hunh", "wah", "oy", and "ayuh-ayuh".
  • 1 0
 I think it is time for a round table Jaws scene to discuss scars and injuries from these crashes.
  • 2 0
 #6 - The dog ran over like, you okay hooman?
  • 2 0
 is the first guy ok?
  • 16 0
 Yeah but probably another year before that Rampage invite....
  • 3 0
 That's the trail Kong right in UT? Looks so good.
  • 1 0
 #29: the telemetry going from 37 kph right down to 3.kph says it all.
  • 1 0
 #6 - why gloves are a good idea.
  • 2 0
 11: Nice bailout!
  • 1 0
 What was the sweet bike on 30??? It looked snazzy
  • 1 0
 Who was videoing # 1, M.Night Shamalama?
  • 1 0
 #17 - Using the front brake in the corner?
  • 1 0
 Some heavy stuff today.
#17. Ewok tripwire?
  • 1 0
 Nate & Isaac





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029947
Mobile Version of Website