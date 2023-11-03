Video: Friday Fails #297

Nov 3, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


Friday Fails is presented by Giant.

Conquer with confidence… even when things go wrong!

photo


Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,027 articles
21 Comments
  • 7 0
 Is everyone else seeing italicized comments all of the sudden?
  • 2 0
 looks like an intern has been playing with the website again
  • 1 0
 Rotate your monitor so it sits parallel to your table top.
  • 3 0
 "We'll build our own Rampage, with 10% of the skill"

- Like 3 of these clips
  • 1 0
 #12 is definitely an older brother that told their mom they were just going on a chill ride and of course they never do anything dangerous like in the socials.
  • 1 0
 I think that kid got KO'd. Hope they're alright.
  • 3 0
 I still don't get gravel bikes for anything more than a fire road.
  • 1 0
 Want to see them huck-to-flat!
  • 2 0
 13 was an impressive rodeo. I hope he's ok !
  • 1 0
 #9 - "No kneepads, boy is this kid going to regret th-..."
Kid smashes somehow smashes his back on the front rotor
  • 2 0
 #23 is a new one.
  • 1 0
 That's called 'trail maintenance'. Not a fail.
  • 2 1
 #16 - gripping bars like that? Ok.
  • 1 0
 bmx background
  • 1 0
 Want a surefire way to make Friday Fails? Try a flip!
  • 2 0
 omg no.6!
  • 2 0
 Yah would love to know if the rider and tree are both ok. HFS.
  • 2 0
 21--so satisfying.
  • 1 0
 #17 2:36 says it all!


TGIF & ride bikes!
  • 1 0
 Never thought I'd see the Duthie practice drops on FF. Wait.... yes I did.
  • 1 0
 #11 crashed so hard they broke the 4th wall







