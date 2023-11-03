Watch
Video: Friday Fails #297
Nov 3, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
21 Comments
Friday Fails is presented by
Giant
.
Conquer with confidence… even when things go wrong!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,027 articles
21 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
danielfloyd
(35 mins ago)
Is everyone else seeing italicized comments all of the sudden?
[Reply]
2
0
droppedthelimes
(9 mins ago)
looks like an intern has been playing with the website again
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(5 mins ago)
Rotate your monitor so it sits parallel to your table top.
[Reply]
3
0
everythingsucks
(40 mins ago)
"We'll build our own Rampage, with 10% of the skill"
- Like 3 of these clips
[Reply]
1
0
tomfoolerybackground
(32 mins ago)
#12
is definitely an older brother that told their mom they were just going on a chill ride and of course they never do anything dangerous like in the socials.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(21 mins ago)
I think that kid got KO'd. Hope they're alright.
[Reply]
3
0
andelinc
(32 mins ago)
I still don't get gravel bikes for anything more than a fire road.
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(2 mins ago)
Want to see them huck-to-flat!
[Reply]
2
0
2pi
(37 mins ago)
13 was an impressive rodeo. I hope he's ok !
[Reply]
1
0
TimMog
(7 mins ago)
#9
- "No kneepads, boy is this kid going to regret th-..."
Kid smashes somehow smashes his back on the front rotor
[Reply]
2
0
orangebike275
(43 mins ago)
#23
is a new one.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(18 mins ago)
That's called 'trail maintenance'. Not a fail.
[Reply]
2
1
BenLow2019
(41 mins ago)
#16
- gripping bars like that? Ok.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(35 mins ago)
bmx background
[Reply]
1
0
rain164845
(40 mins ago)
Want a surefire way to make Friday Fails? Try a flip!
[Reply]
2
0
tom84
(38 mins ago)
omg no.6!
[Reply]
2
0
tomfoolerybackground
(35 mins ago)
Yah would love to know if the rider and tree are both ok. HFS.
[Reply]
2
0
wcmitch
(33 mins ago)
21--so satisfying.
[Reply]
1
0
tipsword
(22 mins ago)
#17
2:36 says it all!
TGIF & ride bikes!
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(22 mins ago)
Never thought I'd see the Duthie practice drops on FF. Wait.... yes I did.
[Reply]
1
0
the-other-skier
(9 mins ago)
#11
crashed so hard they broke the 4th wall
[Reply]
