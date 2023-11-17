Video: Friday Fails #299

Nov 17, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?



Friday Fails is presented by Giant.

Conquer with confidence… even when things go wrong!

photo


SUBMIT YOUR FAILS

Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel



Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,035 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
59310 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
54071 views
Review: Trickstuff Piccola C22 Brakes - Light, Powerful, & Pricey
39291 views
GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services [Updated with Information from WBD]
35394 views
Tech Tuesday - Why Brake Positioning Is More Important Than You Think
34568 views
Opinion: Save the Turns, Stop the Straightlines
29533 views
Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More
29184 views
Bex Baraona Off Yeti & Without 2024 Team
28756 views

38 Comments
  • 29 2
 Don't ruin this with a dumb survey. You were on a high with the numbering the clips.
  • 3 0
 100%
  • 1 0
 This is one of the best FF in recent memory. Lots of screw ups without the amount of life-altering injuries.
  • 1 0
 Just scroll on by my man
  • 20 3
 I answered 6, but the real answer is the one that happened in America w/o heath insurance.
  • 1 1
 100% this. Even with health insurance, whoever had the worst injury in the US had the most expensive fail.
  • 1 0
 Who ever lost the most teeth... Silver lining - somebody gets a new Yeti!
  • 11 0
 #6 looked absolutely brutal. Worst case scenario for sure.
  • 1 0
 Definitely. Just waiting for this to happen, you know it's coming but can't look away.
  • 2 0
 can we get a followup on that guy?
  • 1 0
 Maybe had to get a heli rescue ?? Horrible accident there.
  • 2 0
 What nightmares are made of. It looked his left bar end clipped that rock maybe?
  • 1 0
 Actually now that I look at it again it looks like his left pedal/crank struck that rock sending him to the right.
  • 1 0
 honestly that dude should of bailed after screwing up the entry. No where near confident enough for that level of exposure.
  • 4 0
 I think the reason I have never been on Friday fails isn't that I'm an amazing rider. It's because I don't record every ride I go on. I just tell people I shred, the need to believe my "fish stories".
  • 1 0
 I had a low-speed crash off a 4' - 5' high skinny at a bike park this past weekend, that was really stupid, and I luckily walked away from unhurt. I consoled myself with the fact that, "Oh, well, at least the video's probably entertaining enough to make Friday Fails."

Turns out that was the *second* fail of that run. First fail was not listening closely enough to the beep sequence when I hit the button on the GoPro. Instead of funny crash footage I got a lot of boring climbing footage of that run, and zero footage of the downhill. facepalm>.
  • 5 0
 expensive from a medical perspective? 6
  • 3 0
 Medical or burial? the silence is scary AF
  • 2 0
 Ah, but so many FF's saved hundreds of thousands of dollars - by shredding your nutz so you can never have kids.
  • 1 0
 Definitely from an underwear perspective. I hope he's okay.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Seriously, not even a "You good?"
  • 3 0
 #3 - as a PSA - if you cannot or are afraid of riding something, don't stand in the middle of the trail and block anyone who can, or is at least attempting to.
  • 4 0
 Stupid idea. Stupid idea.
Yo - you good?
That was a stupid idea.
  • 3 0
 Redhead guy, best fail ever
  • 3 0
 BANGER START
  • 2 0
 I have nothing against surveys... when they make sense.
  • 1 0
 Managed the whole video with no adds today, next thing you know I will win a prize on PB.
  • 1 0
 That's impossible. Noone can win!
  • 1 0
 #20 is Ogden Bike Park for sure
  • 1 0
 #13 and their back is either gonna be expensive now and/or down the road.
  • 1 0
 Expensive? I assume we are talking medical bills.
  • 1 0
 Man, there's some heavy hitters!!
  • 1 0
 The guy over the edge... I was shouting for him to stop!!!
  • 1 0
 He could not hear you as the guy in the back was chewing his ear off.
  • 1 0
 Best bloodcurdling yell of terror: #7
  • 1 0
 What comes after fail 24 ? 37, right Smile
  • 1 0
 Mind the gap !
  • 1 0
 We went from 24 to 37...







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029546
Mobile Version of Website