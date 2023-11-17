Watch
Video: Friday Fails #299
Nov 17, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
38 Comments
Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?
Intro: 0:00-0:07
Fail 1: 0:20-0:26
Fail 2: 0:27-0:32
Fail 3: 0:33-0:43
Fail 4: 0:44-0:47
Fail 5: 0:48-0:53
Fail 6: 0:54-1:13
Fail 7: 1:14-1:18
Fail 8: 1:19-1:25
Fail 9: 1:26-1:28
Fail 10: 1:29-1:34
Fail 11: 1:35-1:45
Fail 12: 1:46-1:52
Fail 13: 1:53-1:59
Fail 14: 2:00-2:06
Fail 15: 2:07-2:13
Fail 16: 2:14-2:16
Fail 17: 2:17-2:25
Fail 18: 2:26-2:32
Fail 19: 2:33-2:38
Fail 20: 2:39-2:46
Fail 21: 2:47-2:52
Fail 22: 2:53-3:04
Fail 23: 3:05-3:13
Fail 24: 3:14-3:18
Fail 25: 3:19-3:30
Friday Fails is presented by
Giant
.
Conquer with confidence… even when things go wrong!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,035 articles
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
29
2
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
Don't ruin this with a dumb survey. You were on a high with the numbering the clips.
[Reply]
3
0
JLantz
(53 mins ago)
100%
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(36 mins ago)
This is one of the best FF in recent memory. Lots of screw ups without the amount of life-altering injuries.
[Reply]
1
0
onawalk
(4 mins ago)
Just scroll on by my man
[Reply]
20
3
krka73
(1 hours ago)
I answered 6, but the real answer is the one that happened in America w/o heath insurance.
[Reply]
1
1
srjacobs
(45 mins ago)
100% this. Even with health insurance, whoever had the worst injury in the US had the most expensive fail.
[Reply]
1
0
justinb03
(9 mins ago)
Who ever lost the most teeth... Silver lining - somebody gets a new Yeti!
[Reply]
11
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
#6
looked absolutely brutal. Worst case scenario for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
dcaf
(1 hours ago)
Definitely. Just waiting for this to happen, you know it's coming but can't look away.
[Reply]
2
0
kelvo
(1 hours ago)
can we get a followup on that guy?
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Maybe had to get a heli rescue ?? Horrible accident there.
[Reply]
2
0
devinkalt
(1 hours ago)
What nightmares are made of. It looked his left bar end clipped that rock maybe?
[Reply]
1
0
devinkalt
(1 hours ago)
Actually now that I look at it again it looks like his left pedal/crank struck that rock sending him to the right.
[Reply]
1
0
Jsinisi
(19 mins ago)
honestly that dude should of bailed after screwing up the entry. No where near confident enough for that level of exposure.
[Reply]
4
0
vatosteve
(1 hours ago)
I think the reason I have never been on Friday fails isn't that I'm an amazing rider. It's because I don't record every ride I go on. I just tell people I shred, the need to believe my "fish stories".
[Reply]
1
0
SoCalTrev
(32 mins ago)
I had a low-speed crash off a 4' - 5' high skinny at a bike park this past weekend, that was really stupid, and I luckily walked away from unhurt. I consoled myself with the fact that, "Oh, well, at least the video's probably entertaining enough to make Friday Fails."
Turns out that was the *second* fail of that run. First fail was not listening closely enough to the beep sequence when I hit the button on the GoPro. Instead of funny crash footage I got a lot of boring climbing footage of that run, and zero footage of the downhill. facepalm>.
[Reply]
5
0
moturner
(1 hours ago)
expensive from a medical perspective? 6
[Reply]
3
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
Medical or burial? the silence is scary AF
[Reply]
2
0
number44
(1 hours ago)
Ah, but so many FF's saved hundreds of thousands of dollars - by shredding your nutz so you can never have kids.
[Reply]
1
0
teedubya
(1 hours ago)
Definitely from an underwear perspective. I hope he's okay.
[Reply]
1
0
rcrocha
(35 mins ago)
@ReformedRoadie
: Seriously, not even a "You good?"
[Reply]
3
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
#3
- as a PSA - if you cannot or are afraid of riding something, don't stand in the middle of the trail and block anyone who can, or is at least attempting to.
[Reply]
4
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
Stupid idea. Stupid idea.
Yo - you good?
That was a stupid idea.
[Reply]
3
0
kofoed
(1 hours ago)
Redhead guy, best fail ever
[Reply]
3
0
shortcuttomoncton
(1 hours ago)
BANGER START
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(54 mins ago)
I have nothing against surveys... when they make sense.
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(23 mins ago)
Managed the whole video with no adds today, next thing you know I will win a prize on PB.
[Reply]
1
0
j-p-i
(3 mins ago)
That's impossible. Noone can win!
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
#20
is Ogden Bike Park for sure
[Reply]
1
0
BaconBikeJoe
(1 hours ago)
#13
and their back is either gonna be expensive now and/or down the road.
[Reply]
1
0
MrAngry
(1 hours ago)
Expensive? I assume we are talking medical bills.
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(1 hours ago)
Man, there's some heavy hitters!!
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(46 mins ago)
The guy over the edge... I was shouting for him to stop!!!
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(33 mins ago)
He could not hear you as the guy in the back was chewing his ear off.
[Reply]
1
0
frorider2
(45 mins ago)
Best bloodcurdling yell of terror:
#7
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(30 mins ago)
What comes after fail 24 ? 37, right
[Reply]
1
0
Grononosse
(1 hours ago)
Mind the gap !
[Reply]
1
0
Bluefire
(17 mins ago)
We went from 24 to 37...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
