Video: Friday Fails #300

Nov 24, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?



15 Comments
  • 3 0
 This poll could be answered very differently depending on if you live in the US or the rest of the world. Medical costs + bike costs, vs just bike costs.
  • 2 0
 "Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?" is legit the dumbest poll ever. But you're totally right, the answer all depends on if you live in America or not where you can be bankrupted by medical costs.
  • 1 0
 I think this poll is here to
  • 4 0
 #13 was insane I’ve never seen someone scorpion while still on the bike!
  • 1 0
 I'm trying to figure out why he would have lifted his feet up in the air like that
  • 1 0
 I love the two clips with kids giving commentary. The first one was super-excited and the second added a prescient explosion effect just before the crash.
  • 1 0
 Why was my choice automatically given to #6 ? There's something wrong here...
  • 1 0
 Also, pool result is the same on the previous Friday Fail's page.
  • 1 0
 #8 guy should consider buckling his helmet.
  • 2 1
 i have never seen anything like #13
  • 1 0
 Hard to tell the cost for medicals without location.
  • 1 0
 ha, nevermind
  • 1 0
 29 and 30 were some serious fucking slams.
  • 1 0
 #13 - almost flawless execution of the scorpion style track stand. Bravo
  • 1 0
 just normal people, bumbeling along, or down or over stuff...







