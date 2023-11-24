Watch
Video: Friday Fails #300
Nov 24, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
15 Comments
Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?
Intro: 0:00-0:07
Fail 1: 0:20-0:26
Fail 2: 0:27-0:32
Fail 3: 0:33-0:43
Fail 4: 0:44-0:47
Fail 5: 0:48-0:53
Fail 6: 0:54-1:13
Fail 7: 1:14-1:18
Fail 8: 1:19-1:25
Fail 9: 1:26-1:28
Fail 10: 1:29-1:34
Fail 11: 1:35-1:45
Fail 12: 1:46-1:52
Fail 13: 1:53-1:59
Fail 14: 2:00-2:06
Fail 15: 2:07-2:13
Fail 16: 2:14-2:16
Fail 17: 2:17-2:25
Fail 18: 2:26-2:32
Fail 19: 2:33-2:38
Fail 20: 2:39-2:46
Fail 21: 2:47-2:52
Fail 22: 2:53-3:04
Fail 23: 3:05-3:13
Fail 24: 3:14-3:18
Fail 25: 3:19-3:30
Responses: 1726 Faves: 0 Comments: 1
Friday Fails is presented by
Giant
.
Conquer with confidence… even when things go wrong!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,039 articles
15 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
jayacheess
(21 mins ago)
This poll could be answered very differently depending on if you live in the US or the rest of the world. Medical costs + bike costs, vs just bike costs.
[Reply]
2
0
ScandiumRider
(13 mins ago)
"Which Fail Looked the Most Expensive?" is legit the dumbest poll ever. But you're totally right, the answer all depends on if you live in America or not where you can be bankrupted by medical costs.
[Reply]
1
0
everythingsucks
(8 mins ago)
I think this poll is here to
[Reply]
4
0
kennyE
(19 mins ago)
#13
was insane I’ve never seen someone scorpion while still on the bike!
[Reply]
1
0
steelpolish
(4 mins ago)
I'm trying to figure out why he would have lifted his feet up in the air like that
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(10 mins ago)
I love the two clips with kids giving commentary. The first one was super-excited and the second added a prescient explosion effect just before the crash.
[Reply]
1
0
Clemounet
(12 mins ago)
Why was my choice automatically given to
#6
? There's something wrong here...
[Reply]
1
0
Clemounet
(11 mins ago)
Also, pool result is the same on the previous Friday Fail's page.
[Reply]
1
0
tdel010
(29 mins ago)
#8
guy should consider buckling his helmet.
[Reply]
2
1
alienator064
(22 mins ago)
i have never seen anything like
#13
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(15 mins ago)
Hard to tell the cost for medicals without location.
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(10 mins ago)
ha, nevermind
[Reply]
1
0
ScandiumRider
(14 mins ago)
29 and 30 were some serious fucking slams.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(11 mins ago)
#13
- almost flawless execution of the scorpion style track stand. Bravo
[Reply]
1
0
betobi
(11 mins ago)
just normal people, bumbeling along, or down or over stuff...
[Reply]
