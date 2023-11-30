Video: Friday Fails #301

Dec 1, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,042 articles
Report
15 Comments
  • 1 0
 A lot of hard chargers this week. Makes you appreciate how much effort goes into getting good enough to put out the polished video edits we see every day. You never see the dozens, if not hundreds of fails, misses, and crashes that the pros go through before landing big tricks and clearing big features.
  • 4 0
 learning how to back flip looks like an expensive and painful endeavor...
  • 1 0
 Backflips seem like a circus act to me, you either make it or risk breaking your neck and being paralyzed for life...
  • 3 0
 #16 in the rock garden - ow.
  • 1 0
 Kiss the rock!!!!
  • 1 0
 Came here to say that. Yikes!
  • 2 0
 21 "you're free - fly like a bird"
  • 2 0
 FFs... affirmation of why I chose to stop jumping all those years ago.
  • 1 0
 31 - He's Jersey...he skis in jeans. IT'S DINKLEMAN... DUSTY.. DINKLEMAN!
  • 1 0
 Endo to ghostride. That's an impressive trick.
  • 1 0
 Great vid today! #21....Watch as I release my bike back into the wild.....
  • 1 0
 5 - that's a hit to stamped concrete. Ouch
  • 1 0
 11. With a proper audience, niiice
  • 1 0
 They didnt even have Wiggle on here-
  • 1 0
 Some nice faceplants!







