Video: Friday Fails #301
Dec 1, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
15 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,042 articles
15 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
andelinc
(8 mins ago)
A lot of hard chargers this week. Makes you appreciate how much effort goes into getting good enough to put out the polished video edits we see every day. You never see the dozens, if not hundreds of fails, misses, and crashes that the pros go through before landing big tricks and clearing big features.
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(47 mins ago)
learning how to back flip looks like an expensive and painful endeavor...
[Reply]
1
0
brooklyn1
(10 mins ago)
Backflips seem like a circus act to me, you either make it or risk breaking your neck and being paralyzed for life...
[Reply]
3
0
njcbps
(19 mins ago)
#16
in the rock garden - ow.
[Reply]
1
0
o1inc
(14 mins ago)
Kiss the rock!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Weare138
(9 mins ago)
Came here to say that. Yikes!
[Reply]
2
0
mshiret
(38 mins ago)
21 "you're free - fly like a bird"
[Reply]
2
0
yonibois
(37 mins ago)
FFs... affirmation of why I chose to stop jumping all those years ago.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(38 mins ago)
31 - He's Jersey...he skis in jeans. IT'S DINKLEMAN... DUSTY.. DINKLEMAN!
[Reply]
1
0
everythingsucks
(37 mins ago)
Endo to ghostride. That's an impressive trick.
[Reply]
1
0
brooklyn1
(11 mins ago)
Great vid today! #21....Watch as I release my bike back into the wild.....
[Reply]
1
0
Stumpies
(9 mins ago)
5 - that's a hit to stamped concrete. Ouch
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(4 mins ago)
11. With a proper audience, niiice
[Reply]
1
0
racecase
(2 mins ago)
They didnt even have Wiggle on here-
[Reply]
1
0
Heidesandnorth
(30 mins ago)
Some nice faceplants!
[Reply]
