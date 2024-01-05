Video: Friday Fails #306

You must be logged in to take this poll.
Is it possible to buy negative range rovers? Because I'd like to do that.
tip...start video...scroll to comments as soon as commercial comes on....go back to video when you hear the commercial ending
I have definitely never done that myself in Spokane or Whistler or Green River or Durango or Highland. Nope.