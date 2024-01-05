Video: Friday Fails #306

Jan 5, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails for your Friday.


What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #306?








10 Comments
  • 4 0
 The biggest fail this week is the MID VIDEO RANGE ROVER COMMERCIAL.
Is it possible to buy negative range rovers? Because I'd like to do that.
  • 1 0
 It was a Rouvy ad for me
  • 1 0
 Agreed..Ranger Rover is doing a great job selling me a Jeep

tip...start video...scroll to comments as soon as commercial comes on....go back to video when you hear the commercial ending Wink
  • 1 0
 Try Brave as a browser
  • 1 0
 My favorites are the ones where it’s obvious that the rider is going nowhere near fast enough to clear a big jump and they awkwardly and abruptly smash into the face of the landing.

I have definitely never done that myself in Spokane or Whistler or Green River or Durango or Highland. Nope.
  • 3 0
 How many times have we seen #14? Many folks riding WAY over their abilities.
  • 1 0
 Fail of the week was the add placed at the mid point of the video. Couldn't be bothered to finish the video with that kind of interruption.
  • 2 0
 #21 - well that didn't take long...
  • 1 0
 Wow #3 already had a wrist brace on. I thought he would have learned his lesson on those unnecessary brake checks by now.
  • 2 0
 #2--Human cannonball!







