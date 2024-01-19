Video: Friday Fails #308

Jan 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We say Friday, you say Fails! FRIDAY! .....


What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #308?








19 Comments
  • 11 0
 pretty tame this week!
  • 6 0
 21 belongs in Sunday's vid for sure.
  • 6 0
 #10 "don't be a b&$#!!! haha"
  • 5 0
 Interesting. It's totally edited out but I thought he was saying "don't be a pu$$y".

Solid advice regardless.
  • 4 1
 Fail is the logic behind marketing expensive, luxury vehicles, and taking them off roading, when you could buy something less expensive and way more capable.
  • 3 0
 “Destination Defender draws people from all over the country, from international”.

Someone wrote those words down, and sent them off to an editor. Then the editor read those words and approved them. The script went to the ad agency, who presumably also reviewed the script. The agency filmed the ad and recorded the voice over. The voice over actor read and said those words. The recording engineer heard them. The video editor then listened to and incorporated that voice over into the ad. The agency’s project manager reviewed the final video and sent it to the car company for approval. It was approved and uploaded. Then a web developer incorporated it into the ad feed, and tested a few browsers to make sure it worked.

None of those people thought “‘from international’ isn’t a thing English-speaking humans say. We should fix it”.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Or maybe most of or even all of them noticed, but didn't want to do anything about it.....
  • 2 0
 #4 laying his frame down on a rock to help his friend felt like the worst fail here.
  • 3 1
 The worst fail is the ads in the middle of the video.
  • 1 0
 She did not have it. Can't believe Texas went with the MLS, good for the whole tourism board.
  • 2 1
 What's with this Land Rover BS? Also, don't those things fall apart after like 30K miles?
  • 2 1
 So how many of us can afford a damn Defender or would want one if we could and they are hawking last years "event"?
  • 1 0
 Well there are the people on here riding a bike that's brand new top of the line, and then there are those that buy that bike when it's a year old, and then there are the people that buy that bike after its 2 -5 years old or parted out, etc. so there are probably some people on here that can afford a Defender.
  • 1 0
 #12 & #13 are the same from different angles I think. My favorite: #6 - amazing stem riding.
  • 2 0
 Yeah boi!
  • 4 3
 To many ads. I'm out
  • 5 0
 I got no ads at all this week - is it a lottery or something?
  • 3 0
 Gotta get that ad block my friend
  • 2 2
 Vid is just 3:15 but have to watch 2 ads.







