Video: Friday Fails #310
Feb 2, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
It's Friday and we've got a fresh batch of FAILS for you!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #310?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,067 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(6 mins ago)
We'll call the opening clip 'natural selection'.
[Reply]
2
0
ThatEbikeGuy
(7 mins ago)
I love the exasperated parent sigh in 5 after no doubt telling the kid not to do it.
[Reply]
2
0
bman33
(6 mins ago)
Dude got the clothes line in #1....THAT is a good start for the Friday Fails. I bet his nose is still broken.
[Reply]
