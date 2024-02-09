Watch
Video: Friday Fails #311
Feb 9, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
29 Comments
It's that time of week again... time to watch some people absolutely eat it!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #311?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Responses: 148 Faves: 0 Comments: 1
29 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
konadan
(50 mins ago)
Lets boycott the Poll until they Piss off with the mid-way ads. Fook YOU OUTSIDE!!!
[Reply]
3
0
lkubica
(27 mins ago)
Funny thing, this sh*t is so broken that I rarely get any ads, it simply blinks like it wanted to play one but couldn't and it goes on. No, i don't have any ad blocker, just plain Chrome
[Reply]
3
0
kilgore-trout
(18 mins ago)
I understand the need for ad revenue but all the Friday Fails content is user generated... at least spare us the ads on this and save it for the other content.
[Reply]
5
0
urbanacheiver
(31 mins ago)
@whitebirdfeathers
wet wood of any width automatically triggers me, but I’m old. Too many crashes and surgeries.
[Reply]
5
0
urbanacheiver
(40 mins ago)
Just looking at that wet skinny at 1:42 raised my blood pressure.
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(35 mins ago)
That's the millennium log at Mt Seymour. It's like three feet wide. If you can ride a sidewalk you can ride that.
[Reply]
2
0
Jmac888
(34 mins ago)
I think sheet ice would have had more grip!
[Reply]
2
0
Bright1978
(46 mins ago)
Adds suck! Can't even watch Friday fails anymore without someone trying to sell crap. Side note not everyone that rips MTBs drives a Toyota! Lol
[Reply]
2
0
CSharp
(12 mins ago)
Fuckin fail of a thread in 2 levels. First, spell your ads correctly. Secondly, put the goddamn ad-blockers on! Or, GTFO!
[Reply]
3
0
theITdude
(33 mins ago)
Gotta say thanks for the two-fer # 16, is the new synchronized style crashing...
[Reply]
3
0
shoeshungup
(52 mins ago)
Last weeks
#1
is going to take some beating!
[Reply]
3
0
alps42
(49 mins ago)
This is like the decompression reel from the slams shown last week.
[Reply]
2
0
mariomtblt
(43 mins ago)
We've been saying the drop at
#2
is gonna get someone killed. He's done it before too, sucks
[Reply]
1
0
joecrosby
(30 mins ago)
Why? From the video, it doesn’t seem unreasonable at all
[Reply]
2
0
FrenchJekyll
(22 mins ago)
The wind was NOT the problem
[Reply]
2
0
mariomtblt
(10 mins ago)
@joecrosby
: sure if you know what you're doing. but the drop is right off of a non-mtber bike path and its very tantalizing I think. like someone might try it as a dare you know? when they shouldn't
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(8 mins ago)
13 was a save. That skinny was wet as heck and the guy landed on the plank rather than 10 ft down (that's what it looked like).
[Reply]
1
0
JudyYellow
(8 mins ago)
best part was the Tacoma commercial showing it driving over rocks... with a big disclaimer saying Do Not attempt/Professional/Closed course...
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(4 mins ago)
#2
was bad ... that's going to hurt in the morning. I chose #3–even though it cuts short I think he was about to slam his head hard. It looked concussive.
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(49 mins ago)
Pretty boring FF today.....and those ADS, OMG....
[Reply]
2
0
MatthewYoung4
(36 mins ago)
Outside be bumbling with these ads
[Reply]
2
0
kegron
(29 mins ago)
#16
Double troubble ! Such an impressive simultaneity
[Reply]
2
0
BagelMan
(7 mins ago)
Thank you, Pinkbike, for starting at
#1
this week
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(48 mins ago)
looks like the low tire psi version
[Reply]
1
0
jkJR
(39 mins ago)
#13
is literally my biggest fear
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(38 mins ago)
#13: Skinnies of Death
[Reply]
1
0
counterpoint
(27 mins ago)
Wet Pole Licker on CBC for the win
[Reply]
2
0
BagelMan
(8 mins ago)
#9
is OUT OF SIGHT
[Reply]
1
0
paganicon
(4 mins ago)
Dunno, stopped watching after the ad mid way.
[Reply]
