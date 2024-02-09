Video: Friday Fails #311

It's that time of week again... time to watch some people absolutely eat it!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #311?








29 Comments
  • 8 1
 Lets boycott the Poll until they Piss off with the mid-way ads. Fook YOU OUTSIDE!!!
  • 3 0
 Funny thing, this sh*t is so broken that I rarely get any ads, it simply blinks like it wanted to play one but couldn't and it goes on. No, i don't have any ad blocker, just plain Chrome Smile
  • 3 0
 I understand the need for ad revenue but all the Friday Fails content is user generated... at least spare us the ads on this and save it for the other content.
  • 5 0
 @whitebirdfeathers wet wood of any width automatically triggers me, but I’m old. Too many crashes and surgeries.
  • 5 0
 Just looking at that wet skinny at 1:42 raised my blood pressure.
  • 1 0
 That's the millennium log at Mt Seymour. It's like three feet wide. If you can ride a sidewalk you can ride that.
  • 2 0
 I think sheet ice would have had more grip!
  • 2 0
 Adds suck! Can't even watch Friday fails anymore without someone trying to sell crap. Side note not everyone that rips MTBs drives a Toyota! Lol
  • 2 0
 Fuckin fail of a thread in 2 levels. First, spell your ads correctly. Secondly, put the goddamn ad-blockers on! Or, GTFO!
  • 3 0
 Gotta say thanks for the two-fer # 16, is the new synchronized style crashing...
  • 3 0
 Last weeks #1 is going to take some beating!
  • 3 0
 This is like the decompression reel from the slams shown last week.
  • 2 0
 We've been saying the drop at #2 is gonna get someone killed. He's done it before too, sucks
  • 1 0
 Why? From the video, it doesn’t seem unreasonable at all
  • 2 0
 The wind was NOT the problem
  • 2 0
 @joecrosby: sure if you know what you're doing. but the drop is right off of a non-mtber bike path and its very tantalizing I think. like someone might try it as a dare you know? when they shouldn't
  • 1 0
 13 was a save. That skinny was wet as heck and the guy landed on the plank rather than 10 ft down (that's what it looked like).
  • 1 0
 best part was the Tacoma commercial showing it driving over rocks... with a big disclaimer saying Do Not attempt/Professional/Closed course...
  • 1 0
 #2 was bad ... that's going to hurt in the morning. I chose #3–even though it cuts short I think he was about to slam his head hard. It looked concussive.
  • 2 0
 Pretty boring FF today.....and those ADS, OMG....
  • 2 0
 Outside be bumbling with these ads
  • 2 0
 #16 Double troubble ! Such an impressive simultaneity
  • 2 0
 Thank you, Pinkbike, for starting at #1 this week
  • 1 0
 looks like the low tire psi version
  • 1 0
 #13 is literally my biggest fear
  • 2 0
 #13: Skinnies of Death
  • 1 0
 Wet Pole Licker on CBC for the win
  • 2 0
 #9 is OUT OF SIGHT
  • 1 0
 Dunno, stopped watching after the ad mid way.







