Video: Friday Fails #313
Feb 23, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
Another batch of fails for your Friday.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #313?
Responses: 71 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,077 articles
8 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(21 mins ago)
I wonder if any of the Failers had this problem….
m.independent.ie/irish-news/man-had-seven-week-erection-after-bike-accident/29912910.html
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(7 mins ago)
Problem?
[Reply]
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(0 mins ago)
@ReformedRoadie
: I’m not 22 anymore. That would probably kill me.
Sent the link to the wife earlier and she strongly suggested I get out and ride more.
[Reply]
1
0
dadof4
(4 mins ago)
Important to tell yourself you're "droppin". Don't want to get caught off guard on that.
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(28 mins ago)
#14
- "180 degrees from glory"
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(26 mins ago)
#14
Dylan Stark would be proud
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(10 mins ago)
You can make a strong case for
#6
being the worst.
[Reply]
1
0
BagelMan
(4 mins ago)
#4
Hurt the man filming more than the kid
[Reply]
Sent the link to the wife earlier and she strongly suggested I get out and ride more.