Video: Friday Fails #313

Feb 23, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails for your Friday.


What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #313?








Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


8 Comments
  • 1 0
 I wonder if any of the Failers had this problem….

m.independent.ie/irish-news/man-had-seven-week-erection-after-bike-accident/29912910.html
  • 2 0
 Problem?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: I’m not 22 anymore. That would probably kill me.

Sent the link to the wife earlier and she strongly suggested I get out and ride more.
  • 1 0
 Important to tell yourself you're "droppin". Don't want to get caught off guard on that.
  • 1 0
 #14 - "180 degrees from glory"
  • 1 0
 #14 Dylan Stark would be proud
  • 1 0
 You can make a strong case for #6 being the worst.
  • 1 0
 #4 Hurt the man filming more than the kid







