Video: Friday Fails #314

Mar 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #314?








70 Comments
  • 54 0
 Definitely today's PB outage was the biggest fail of the week, you can post a vid of your intern deleting the storage or servers burning
  • 17 1
 lol, if autoplay consumed their bandwidth
  • 1 15
  • 27 0
 when I got my 429 "you have too many requests in a given amount of time" I had to sit down and rethink my life.
  • 3 0
 @deez-nucks: Sadly I have to admit I devoted 20 minutes to finding out what a 429 was and trying to get round it before coming to the same conclusion.
  • 1 0
 Not sure what happened there, when I tried to submit the comment nothing happened, copied, refreshed the page and pasted and my comment showed up. Came back to the page and now it's here twice.
  • 3 0
 We all know the outages and ongoing bugs are just Levy using his still active credentials to remotely cause havoc.
  • 1 0
 @commental: I was expecting to see your comment posted 429 times. No commitment...
  • 28 0
 Why ask that question with a #4 like that? Anyway, the carnage level of this week is obviously compensating the mildness of last week...
  • 1 0
 he is inspired by Brendog
  • 1 0
 There seemed to be an unusually large number of people in there, who gave the impression of not having a clue what they’re doing.
  • 11 0
 26 would have won a lot of other weeks but not with 4 in the mix. stay safe out there y'all
  • 2 0
 is that guy OK? It just fades to black and ends. Ominous...
  • 1 1
 Is that bike OK? It just flew into the landing…
  • 1 0
 @pinkknip: he cushioned his bikes landing
  • 8 1
 all of these are repeats of past fail compilations aren't they? I recognised at least half of them. I've tried to forget the canyon drop fail ever since i first saw it and... there it was again. Ah well, more sleepless nights to come.
  • 2 0
 So it's not just me? There have been a few each week that had me going,"What? Wait...". I think it was last week, a river jump. That's from a few years ago. The next clip after that was also an oldie. It is nice to relive all of the misfortune though.
  • 10 0
 Is there an echo in here?
  • 6 0
 I have seen #4 enough times, violent. I voted #12 just because it is hilarious and the one guy goes back to looking at his bike like nothing happened.
  • 1 0
 Yeah that was so cold!
  • 1 0
 #12 was gnarly - i voted #21 because of the speed. that was an insane crash with i think glad ending. also saw #4 so often....
  • 6 0
 We need a poll for "funniest" as well as "worst".
#12 where the forest spits the rider out in front of his waiting buddies is my vote for LOL-FF this week.
  • 6 0
 #24 - that's the girlfriend run. He was running to her side before she even sopped moving, Who says chivalry is dead?
  • 8 6
 Here's your Friday reminder to go watch Loam Ranger's "Stand Up to the Jump" video.

A general clear sign that a jump is going to go poorly is if someone's knees bend *more* going off the jump rather than straighten (unless they're scrubbing intentionally). Straighten your legs going up the jump face and everything goes so much better.
  • 4 2
 Also, learn to bunny hop.
  • 1 0
 Bumble Buddies for life.
  • 4 0
 @pcmxa: as an independent skill? absolutely. On a jump? Don't do this.
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: no, you don’t bunny hop on the face of the jump, but the overal motion is the same, heavy feet and light hands loading at the base of the jump, straighting your legs as you approach the lip, pulling up on the bike while also pushing it forward to keep your feet in contact with the pedals. Basically it’s like doing a tiny bunny hop. If that motion is ingrained, jumping becomes a lot easier and safer.

But yes, don’t try and launch yourself like a massive bunny hop off the lip of a jump, unless you are super confident in your timing. Getting it wrong is really bad.
  • 1 0
 You can’t be taught to jump by a video, it’s all about practice and starting small
  • 3 0
 @pcmxa: bunny hop off jump is the key to sending everything. Get the timing nailed and the world is your playground.
  • 2 0
 #1 scares me the most: Out of control and at the front on a bike that's ready to pitch you ... easily could have gone into a tree.

#11 was destined for failure with his posture. Be a pal and encourage these folks to start a bit easier.

#4 is hard on all joints.
  • 1 0
 Watched this without sound the first time and was thinking that it's been a while since we had a good Kurva.With sound on I was rewarded with #2 and had to pause to type this #OHKUURVAA
  • 3 0
 #4 is a classic, but I don't think I've ever seen the non pov angle before
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
 Absolutely brutal, half of these would win most weeks.
  • 2 0
 #17 had the best sound, reminded me of the sound angry birds made when they blew up in the game.
  • 1 0
 And the worst technique
  • 3 0
 f*ck around (with Rampage features) and you find out...
  • 1 0
 What's with all the 'gnarly dudes' recently thinking they're good enough to go ride the rampage course?
You're not. Stay home.
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
 I think #17 deserves our vote just for saying that it hurt... no one else mentioned it
  • 1 0
 An his 'pull' on the jump was super spazzz, gawd bless him.
  • 1 0
 Well #4 made my stomach lurch like iI was the one falling so I’m going to say that one.
  • 2 0
 :46 Satan was NOT responsible, give him a break
  • 2 0
 #20 killed me when dude popped out behind the tree.
  • 2 1
 Looks like PinkBike finally fix their numbering system with a non-Null first fail vid!
  • 3 2
 Honestly, a 45 second add in the middle of a 2.5 minute video? PB you need to do better m
  • 2 0
 How has no one mentioned #9 ? It’s the most overlooked fail of all time
  • 1 0
 #25 - That's the girlfriend sprint! My man was on the move before she even stopped tumbling. Who said chivalry was dead? Smile
  • 1 0
 not loving the auto playing , unskippable ad ahead of the video. Its getting as bad as Vital.
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
 duplicate
  • 1 0
 #25 Guy running to make sure the bike was ok.
  • 1 0
 Where is #17? That area looks really fun.
  • 1 0
 If there is ever going to be a unanimous winner it will be this week.
  • 1 0
 #4 is the worst, but it is also a repeat. So I did not vote for it.
  • 1 0
 Bros response time on #25 is insane
  • 1 0
 I'm just wondering if #4's bike is alright...
  • 1 0
 None of those were that bad.
  • 1 0
 So many repeat clips from previous weeks.
  • 1 0
 Vincent Twice
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
 @rickybobby19: Vinny 2 times
  • 1 0
 3=4=ouch
  • 1 0
 #17 was pretty savage.
  • 1 2
 #4 - I'm sorry, but what an absolute dick...
Below threshold threads are hidden







