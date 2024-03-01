Watch
Video: Friday Fails #314
Mar 1, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
70 Comments
It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #314?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Responses: 1136 Faves: 0 Comments: 1
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,080 articles
70 Comments
Score
Time
54
0
lkubica
(2 days ago)
Definitely today's PB outage was the biggest fail of the week, you can post a vid of your intern deleting the storage or servers burning
17
1
draggingbrake
(2 days ago)
lol, if autoplay consumed their bandwidth
1
15
draggingbrake
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
27
0
deez-nucks
(1 days ago)
when I got my 429 "you have too many requests in a given amount of time" I had to sit down and rethink my life.
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(1 days ago)
@deez-nucks
: Sadly I have to admit I devoted 20 minutes to finding out what a 429 was and trying to get round it before coming to the same conclusion.
1
1
commental
(1 days ago)
@deez-nucks
: Sadly I have to admit I devoted 20 minutes to finding out what a 429 was and trying to get round it before coming to the same conclusion.
1
0
commental
(1 days ago)
Not sure what happened there, when I tried to submit the comment nothing happened, copied, refreshed the page and pasted and my comment showed up. Came back to the page and now it's here twice.
3
0
shapethings
(1 days ago)
We all know the outages and ongoing bugs are just Levy using his still active credentials to remotely cause havoc.
1
0
dsut4392
(2 hours ago)
@commental
: I was expecting to see your comment posted 429 times. No commitment...
28
0
apokolokyntosis
(2 days ago)
Why ask that question with a
#4
like that? Anyway, the carnage level of this week is obviously compensating the mildness of last week...
1
0
HenkkaK
(1 days ago)
he is inspired by Brendog
1
0
FuzzyL
(12 hours ago)
There seemed to be an unusually large number of people in there, who gave the impression of not having a clue what they’re doing.
11
0
ggriff5
(1 days ago)
26 would have won a lot of other weeks but not with 4 in the mix. stay safe out there y'all
2
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
is that guy OK? It just fades to black and ends. Ominous...
1
1
pinkknip
(22 hours ago)
Is that bike OK? It just flew into the landing…
1
0
Roost66
(14 hours ago)
@pinkknip
: he cushioned his bikes landing
8
1
IamDave
(1 days ago)
all of these are repeats of past fail compilations aren't they? I recognised at least half of them. I've tried to forget the canyon drop fail ever since i first saw it and... there it was again. Ah well, more sleepless nights to come.
2
0
oldschool43
(1 days ago)
So it's not just me? There have been a few each week that had me going,"What? Wait...". I think it was last week, a river jump. That's from a few years ago. The next clip after that was also an oldie. It is nice to relive all of the misfortune though.
10
0
RayDolor
(1 days ago)
Is there an echo in here?
6
0
Tormy
(1 days ago)
I have seen
#4
enough times, violent. I voted
#12
just because it is hilarious and the one guy goes back to looking at his bike like nothing happened.
1
0
suspended-flesh
(1 days ago)
Yeah that was so cold!
1
0
dakine69
(20 hours ago)
#12
was gnarly - i voted
#21
because of the speed. that was an insane crash with i think glad ending. also saw
#4
so often....
6
0
pixelguru
(1 days ago)
We need a poll for "funniest" as well as "worst".
#12
where the forest spits the rider out in front of his waiting buddies is my vote for LOL-FF this week.
6
0
FatTonyNJ
(1 days ago)
#24
- that's the girlfriend run. He was running to her side before she even sopped moving, Who says chivalry is dead?
8
6
rickybobby19
(1 days ago)
Here's your Friday reminder to go watch Loam Ranger's "Stand Up to the Jump" video.
A general clear sign that a jump is going to go poorly is if someone's knees bend *more* going off the jump rather than straighten (unless they're scrubbing intentionally). Straighten your legs going up the jump face and everything goes so much better.
4
2
pcmxa
(1 days ago)
Also, learn to bunny hop.
1
0
originalstraygoat
(1 days ago)
Bumble Buddies for life.
4
0
plyawn
(1 days ago)
@pcmxa
: as an independent skill? absolutely. On a jump? Don't do this.
1
0
pcmxa
(1 days ago)
@plyawn
: no, you don’t bunny hop on the face of the jump, but the overal motion is the same, heavy feet and light hands loading at the base of the jump, straighting your legs as you approach the lip, pulling up on the bike while also pushing it forward to keep your feet in contact with the pedals. Basically it’s like doing a tiny bunny hop. If that motion is ingrained, jumping becomes a lot easier and safer.
But yes, don’t try and launch yourself like a massive bunny hop off the lip of a jump, unless you are super confident in your timing. Getting it wrong is really bad.
1
0
mariomtblt
(23 hours ago)
You can’t be taught to jump by a video, it’s all about practice and starting small
3
0
PaulieAU
(18 hours ago)
@pcmxa
: bunny hop off jump is the key to sending everything. Get the timing nailed and the world is your playground.
2
0
njcbps
(1 days ago)
#1
scares me the most: Out of control and at the front on a bike that's ready to pitch you ... easily could have gone into a tree.
#11
was destined for failure with his posture. Be a pal and encourage these folks to start a bit easier.
#4
is hard on all joints.
1
0
suspended-flesh
(1 days ago)
Watched this without sound the first time and was thinking that it's been a while since we had a good Kurva.With sound on I was rewarded with
#2
and had to pause to type this
#OHKUURVAA
3
0
eae903
(2 days ago)
#4
is a classic, but I don't think I've ever seen the non pov angle before
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(2 days ago)
Why ask that question with a
#4
like that? Anyway, the carnage level of this week is obviously compensating the mildness of last week...
3
0
Weare138
(1 days ago)
Absolutely brutal, half of these would win most weeks.
2
0
dcaf
(1 days ago)
#17
had the best sound, reminded me of the sound angry birds made when they blew up in the game.
1
0
notthatfast
(12 hours ago)
And the worst technique
3
0
fastford337
(1 days ago)
f*ck around (with Rampage features) and you find out...
1
0
notthatfast
(12 hours ago)
What's with all the 'gnarly dudes' recently thinking they're good enough to go ride the rampage course?
You're not. Stay home.
2
0
eae903
(2 days ago)
#4
is a classic, but I don't think I've ever seen the non pov angle before
1
0
Bubbaace
(1 days ago)
I think
#17
deserves our vote just for saying that it hurt... no one else mentioned it
1
0
suspended-flesh
(1 days ago)
An his 'pull' on the jump was super spazzz, gawd bless him.
1
0
shandtke
(1 days ago)
Well
#4
made my stomach lurch like iI was the one falling so I’m going to say that one.
2
0
ultimatist
(1 days ago)
:46 Satan was NOT responsible, give him a break
2
0
eddycheever
(1 days ago)
#20
killed me when dude popped out behind the tree.
2
1
CSharp
(1 days ago)
Looks like PinkBike finally fix their numbering system with a non-Null first fail vid!
3
2
eae903
(1 days ago)
Honestly, a 45 second add in the middle of a 2.5 minute video? PB you need to do better m
2
0
speed10
(1 days ago)
How has no one mentioned
#9
? It’s the most overlooked fail of all time
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(1 days ago)
#25
- That's the girlfriend sprint! My man was on the move before she even stopped tumbling. Who said chivalry was dead?
1
0
dgwww
(15 hours ago)
not loving the auto playing , unskippable ad ahead of the video. Its getting as bad as Vital.
1
0
ultimatist
(1 days ago)
:46 Satan was NOT responsible, give him a break
2
0
rickybobby19
(1 days ago)
duplicate
1
0
johnovey
(1 days ago)
#25
Guy running to make sure the bike was ok.
1
0
slovenian6474
(1 days ago)
Where is #17? That area looks really fun.
1
0
NERyder
(1 days ago)
If there is ever going to be a unanimous winner it will be this week.
1
0
ShawMac
(1 days ago)
#4
is the worst, but it is also a repeat. So I did not vote for it.
1
0
Benfurby
(1 days ago)
Bros response time on
#25
is insane
1
0
RayDolor
(1 days ago)
I'm just wondering if #4's bike is alright...
1
0
GilGunderson
(1 days ago)
None of those were that bad.
1
0
JonDud
(18 hours ago)
So many repeat clips from previous weeks.
1
0
rickybobby19
(2 days ago)
Vincent Twice
2
0
rickybobby19
(1 days ago)
Vincent Twice
3
0
Endurahbrah
(1 days ago)
@rickybobby19
: Vinny 2 times
1
0
madmon
(1 days ago)
3=4=ouch
1
0
mybaben
(8 hours ago)
#17
was pretty savage.
1
2
deadmeat25
(20 hours ago)
#4
- I'm sorry, but what an absolute dick...
2
21
enis
(2 days ago)
Looks like a bunch of clowns riding flats if you ask me
12
1
Saucycheese
(1 days ago)
Posting twice just to fail twice. New move unlocked
2
22
enis
(2 days ago)
Looks like a bunch of clowns riding flats if you ask me
