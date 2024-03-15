Video: Friday Fails #316

Mar 15, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

You know what time it is.... Friday Fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #316?








13 Comments
  • 15 0
 Might as well
  • 4 0
 2 weeks in a row featuring a wallride to disappearance
  • 1 1
 Levy must have his alien friends abducting riders off the wall.
  • 3 0
 Nothing scarier than a tree coming at you while you're in the air... I've had that happen to me, they're sneaky.
  • 1 0
 I love how they insert an ad showing bros & bro-ettes absolutely shredding in the middle of the bicycular catastrophes. Nothing like contrast to make make a point.
  • 3 0
 Actual dead sailor on water doesn't come often.
  • 2 0
 There were some pretty fancy (#13) fails today... I'm more curious as to whom actually had the "Right-of-way" in #16?
  • 1 0
 #16 as much as I hate to do it, I think you got to yell out "blind corner" or have a bell going.
  • 1 0
 One up dropper posts (the best) ad very annoying, if I ever want a dropper post I will not be buying one of those.
  • 1 0
 I went with 12 (wallride) but could have gone 14, 15, 16 or 17 equally.
  • 1 0
 Santa Huck!
  • 1 1
 Nose landings a plenty edition. (get your booty back)
  • 5 0
 Unfortunately, a lot of nose dives are caused by the booty being back too far on takeoff.







