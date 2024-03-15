Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Friday Fails #316
Mar 15, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
13 Comments
You know what time it is.... Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #316?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Responses: 80 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,085 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
69983 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
56697 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
55304 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
44187 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
38203 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
38116 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
35537 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
33344 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
number44
(29 mins ago)
Might as well
[Reply]
4
0
danielfloyd
(24 mins ago)
2 weeks in a row featuring a wallride to disappearance
[Reply]
1
1
BigCrashIn10
(19 mins ago)
Levy must have his alien friends abducting riders off the wall.
[Reply]
3
0
meata
(17 mins ago)
Nothing scarier than a tree coming at you while you're in the air... I've had that happen to me, they're sneaky.
[Reply]
1
0
jackalope
(22 mins ago)
I love how they insert an ad showing bros & bro-ettes absolutely shredding in the middle of the bicycular catastrophes. Nothing like contrast to make make a point.
[Reply]
3
0
knutspeed
(18 mins ago)
Actual dead sailor on water doesn't come often.
[Reply]
2
0
theITdude
(17 mins ago)
There were some pretty fancy (#13) fails today... I'm more curious as to whom actually had the "Right-of-way" in #16?
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(3 mins ago)
#16
as much as I hate to do it, I think you got to yell out "blind corner" or have a bell going.
[Reply]
1
0
Simon64
(4 mins ago)
One up dropper posts (the best) ad very annoying, if I ever want a dropper post I will not be buying one of those.
[Reply]
1
0
paulskibum
(8 mins ago)
I went with 12 (wallride) but could have gone 14, 15, 16 or 17 equally.
[Reply]
1
0
Biketechted
(28 mins ago)
Santa Huck!
[Reply]
1
1
BigCrashIn10
(22 mins ago)
Nose landings a plenty edition. (get your booty back)
[Reply]
5
0
danielfloyd
(19 mins ago)
Unfortunately, a lot of nose dives are caused by the booty being back too far on takeoff.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047042
Mobile Version of Website